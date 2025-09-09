When I shared this story earlier on Medium today, one of my protégés asked if I was crazy. In this piece, I explain why I am not and how you can benefit from the lessons behind it. This story is longer than an email, so you may choose to read it on the web version. Thank you for reading, providing feedback, and sharing it with those who might benefit from it.

I made this story available on our community blogs

Dear friends, yesterday, I announced the launch of my new pilot program called Book Income Revenue Share for Experts in a story. To my surprise and delight, more than 70 people applied within the first day, even before I announced it to my subscribers on Substack. They say it is the most innovative offering they have ever heard about.

These inspiring and motivating responses confirmed what I have always believed. There are countless experts with important ideas who only need a reliable pathway to turn their manuscripts into published books and delight their potential readers.

But such an undertaking is not without cost. Editing, formatting, and publishing a single book takes about 30 hours of dedicated work, assuming they are written by experts and already self-edited.

For 100 books, that adds up to roughly 3,000 hours, an enormous investment of time, focus, and energy for a semi-retired person who also has other commitments and obligations in his life.

There will also be supporting, marketing, distribution, and sales activities, which add at least another 1000 hours for 100 authors and their precious books.

So why would I devote 3,000 hours in 2026 to a program where authors pay nothing upfront, and where the financial return may or may not balance out my contribution?

The answer lies in how I view editing as both an intellectual and human investment.

The Pain Points of Experts and My Motivation

I have worked with many experts who are brilliant in their fields but face the same frustrations again and again. They pour their hearts into research, practice, and teaching, yet when it comes to publishing their ideas, they hit a brick wall.

Some cannot afford professional editing. Others lose confidence after rejection or neglect from traditional publishers. Many publish hastily online, where their work is drowned out by noise and overlooked by readers. This cycle discourages talent, wastes potential, and leaves readers without access to the insights they desperately need.

As an inventor, combinatorial innovator, and leader of this community, I cannot ignore these struggles. I see an opportunity to combine my publishing expertise, my editing skills, my established ecosystem, and my resources to create a pathway where none exists.

By editing, publishing, and distributing these books, I uplift experts while also delighting readers who are hungry for credible, high-quality, and carefully curated content.

Every book endorsed through my program carries not just the author’s voice but also the assurance of rigorous editing and thoughtful presentation.

This is my motivation to solve a problem that holds many back, and to turn the pain of invisibility into the joy of discovery.

Editing as Cognitive Mastery

Editing is far more than correcting grammar or formatting text. It is a demanding cognitive discipline that requires deep focus, attention to detail, quick task switching, memory, decision-making, and intellectual empathy. An editor must:

See the big picture while navigating the micro-details.

Ensure accuracy, consistency, and credibility.

Step into the place of the reader and ask, “Does this flow? Does this make sense? Does it inspire trust?”

Unlike casual reading, editing demands analytical, creative, and empathetic thinking all at once. It sharpens my own mind while helping authors polish theirs. For me, it is both a challenge and a privilege.

Editing is one of the most powerful skills in my superlearning journey. I have edited over 500 technical and scientific books, 1000+ academic and white papers, and more than 100 PhD and Master’s theses throughout my 45-year editing journey.

I now take these services beyond academia and transfer my skills to the public domain to make a different impact.

To become a better writer, you need to learn editing, and your self-editing skills will help make your books more nuanced, memorable, and impactful for your readers.

Contribution to the Body of Knowledge through Editing and Publishing

Each of the 100 books in this pilot program represents a unique contribution to human knowledge.

By guiding these works into the world, I will be helping amplify the voices of experts across health, technology, culture, business, and countless other fields. Collectively, these books form a living library of expertise, enriching readers while preserving the hard-earned wisdom of their authors.

This, for me, is reason enough.

The knowledge I will gain by working closely with these manuscripts is invaluable. I will learn from each expert as much as they benefit from my support. In this sense, editing is not just a service but a mutual exchange of growth.

Intellectual Joy Over Financial Return

Of course, there may be financial outcomes in the long term through royalty shares. But to me, this is secondary. My primary motivation is the joy of learning and the fulfillment of helping others succeed.

When I imagine 100 authors finally holding their books, seeing their work reach readers globally, and building opportunities from that platform, I know the effort will have been worthwhile.

Even if every one of those 3,000 hours were never compensated, the legacy of empowering others and expanding knowledge would be payment enough.

This financial risk-taking will help me live in better zones, as I explained in a previous story. Here’s How You Can Enjoy Your Life More in Better Zones.

Why should you settle for mediocrity or stagnant business, which brings no value to your precious life?

Why This Matters in 2026: Conclusions and Key Takeaways

The year ahead will not be about chasing short-term profits. It will be about investing in people, ideas, and knowledge.

By dedicating 3,000 hours to this pilot, I am building an intellectual foundation for a community of authors who might otherwise remain unheard.

For me, this is not a cost but an investment in humanity’s collective wisdom.

It will also help us to grow our Book Club on Substack. For those unaware, I established a book club on Substack as an extension to my Illumination Book Chapters publication on Medium, and already over 46,000 people have joined it. I will share the details for book clubs in my upcoming book, The Zen of Book Authoring.

How this Pilot Program Will Work

The principle is simple: You write the book. I handle everything else. We share royalties 50/50. No gimmicks, no hidden cost, no forcing to buy your own books. You don’t even have to market it, as I will shoulder that duty through my other initiative, the Substack Mastery Boost program tools.

Here is what I provide:

Editing and Quality Assurance: Professional editing and curation to meet global publishing standards. I will guide you through the writing process as a consultant, and once the manuscript is complete, I will serve as a line editor, a service that can be very costly for indie authors.

Formatting: Preparing your manuscript for print, digital, and audio releases using my established templates. Formatting is also a costly process for indie authors.

Publishing & Distribution: Using Draft2Digital’s Split Pay system, I will publish your book globally, and royalties will be automatically divided in a fair amount, 50/50. Distribution will cover many book stores, including Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Everand, digital libraries, and more.

Marketing and Promotion: I will leverage my network, established content ecosystem, Substack Mastery boost program, multiple Substack newsletters, segmented email lists, curated feeds, blog posts, and global networks on Substack, Medium, Patreon, LinkedIn, WordPress, and social platforms like Reddit, Quora, X, Tumblr, and Facebook to promote your book to a ready audience. I also have hundreds of landing pages.

Here is what you provide:

Your Manuscript: The Intellectual Foundation of the Book. You focus on your expertise in your captivating style, and I ensure it reaches the world as a professionally edited and formatted masterpiece. The content needs to be high-quality, important, and relevant to a broad audience unless it is a specialized book. You may wonder what I mean by quality, as it is a subjective matter.

Here Are the Prerequisites for Participation

This program is built on quality and credibility. To protect the integrity of the books published under this initiative, the following conditions apply:

Important Topics Only: Manuscripts must cover meaningful, high-value subjects for readers. I do not attach my name as editor or publisher to works that lack expertise, depth, breadth, rigor, and relevance.

High-Quality Writing: Submissions must be original, well thought-out, free of fluff, and evidence-based. AI-generated manuscripts are not accepted, so I will not waste my editing time on them. However, if you are not a native speaker, I am happy to improve your language without changing your content and voice. I have been doing it for many years.

Fiction or Poetry Submissions: My expertise is primarily in non-fiction. Fiction manuscripts may be considered, but they will require external editing through my trusted business partners. This one will be negotiable. Poetry is fine, but I don’t edit poetry, so I might reduce my commission to 20% for them. However, finding poetry readers can be very challenging, so I don’t want to give you false hopes.

Exceptional Cases: For certain fields, such as technology and healthcare, I may also contribute as a ghostwriter. This is a separate offering and will be introduced in another post. The rates are different for the writing and editing combo.

These prerequisites are not meant to exclude but to ensure that every published book upholds the highest standards, delivers genuine value to readers, and strengthens the credibility of all participants for growth.

My goal is to raise your profile by publishing a book, as it is a powerful growth tool and distinguishing factor in the competition for creators.

Six Practical Tips for Authors and Readers

Invest in Quality, Not Speed: A book is not a blog post. Rushing to publish without editing or structure may satisfy short-term urgency, but it rarely builds long-term credibility. Take time to polish your work so it stands the test of time. Think of Editing as Collaboration: Editing is not criticism; it is partnership. A good editor does more than correct grammar. They help you clarify your message, strengthen your voice, and ensure readers can truly connect with your ideas. See Your Book as Part of a Larger Ecosystem: Publishing is just the beginning. A well-crafted book can be repurposed into courses, consulting, sponsorships, and other income streams. Think beyond the book itself. Build Credibility Through Substance: Readers value expertise and depth. Avoid fluff and shortcuts, especially AI-written manuscripts that lack authenticity. What endures is originality, accuracy, and insight born of experience and nuanced perspectives. Distribution Is Visibility: Writing the book is only half the work. Making sure it is discoverable — through networks, SEO, and trusted platforms — ensures it reaches readers who will value it. Authors who neglect marketing and distribution risk publishing into silence. Joy Is the True Return on Investment: Even if financial rewards take time, the satisfaction of seeing your knowledge shape lives, inspire readers, or open new opportunities is a reward in itself. Sustainable publishing begins with meaning before money.

For 2026, I chose to give 3,000 hours not for money, but for meaning. And in doing so, I want to prove that when we build knowledge together, everyone wins. How about you? What is your plan for next year? I’d love to hear about your challenges and celebrate their manifestation.

If you are interested in this pilot in 2026 or its future implementation in 2027 and beyond, please check out this story and leave your feedback. I will reach out to you if your manuscript qualifies.

2026 Pilot for Authors: An Innovative Book Income Revenue Share with Experts

An Invitation to Write, Publish, and Earn Without Barriers with My Editing, Marketing, and Distribution Support

Book authors in this pilot will automatically be part of my Expert Contributor Network, which I introduced recently in a story titled Welcome to the Expert Contributor Network Curation Program at Digitalmehmet Content Ecosystem.

If you are struggling with ideas and compiling a book, I have provided practical tips that have helped many writers become first-time book authors in the last six years on this platform.

The Fastest and Easiest Way to Become a First-Time Book Author in 3 Months

A 10-step practical approach to creating a book in a niche repurposing your content without wasting your time and…

If you can’t be ready in 2026, you can apply for years after to join our waiting list, provided the pilot is completed successfully.

In addition, I work on a sponsorship initiative for writers, book authors, bloggers, and content startups.

If you are ready to move beyond the struggle for visibility and step into a future built on authority, credibility, and opportunity, I warmly invite you to join our sponsorship program. Your expertise matters. It deserves to be discovered by readers, by sponsors, and by a world that is waiting for voices like yours.

I wrote a detailed whitepaper about the business value and mechanisms of sponsorship for creators, organizations, and consumers to illuminate our subscribers. You can find it on my author platform. I will also make it a free downloadable PDF. Thanks, Dr Michael Broadly, for curating it on Medium.

I look forward to your involvement in my sponsorship initiative and feedback to refine this process and its tools. If you have experience with sponsors or sponsorship on any platform, please share it in the comments section of this story. Check out the upcoming Sponsorship Portal. You are welcome to join the Substack Mastery Boost Pilot by choosing one of the four tiers:

If you are a business owner and want to sponsor talented writers contributing to my ecosystem and publications on Medium and Substack, please reach out to me via this form, and I will provide you with the best creators who can amplify your content efficiently to a broad audience.

A few days ago, I introduced our long-awaited advanced education program, which includes the video lectures of From Zero to Substack Hero Advanced levels 4, 5, & 6 bundled for beta learners at an 85% discount, and several professionals have already joined.

From Zero to Substack Hero: Advanced Levels 4, 5, & 6 Bundle Is Ready for Beta Learners

The Gift of Delay, the Promise of Growth: How my hectic schedule, our high standards, and a spirit of generosity shaped…medium.com

It is also great to see Substack Eminence gain significant visibility across multiple platforms after being published last week. It will empower our ultra-advanced writers at executive and scholarly levels. For scholars and senior executives, I authored this book titled Substack Eminence as a Neurostrategic Blueprint: For Ultra-Advanced Writers Who Want to Scale with Clarity, Authority, and Integrity. I introduced it in a story.

Here’s Why I Wanted to Write a Scholarly and Executive-Level Book About Substack

Despite low financial incentive, a specialised book born from decades of neurostrategy, written for scholars and senior…medium.com

I am pleased that Patreon Mastery was published yesterday in digital and audio formats and will soon be available as a paperback.

Why Patreon Mastery Might Open a New Window in Your Creative Journey

If your work has been turned away for being different, you will find a caring community on Patreon and a thoughtful…medium.com

Many thanks to an email marketing expert and public speaker, Gunnar Habitz, for reviewing my recent book Smart Email Marketing.

Book Review of “How to be Smart With Email Marketing” by Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Insights from the Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration book and My Interview with Dr Yildiz hailing from…medium.com

There are many inspiring and uplifting updates related to our publishing, marketing, and Substack Mastery Boost Pilot initiative. I will provide them in an upcoming newsletter this weekend. Happy Weekend, dear subscribers!

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

Talking of scholar, we now have a publication called ILLUMINATION Scholarly, which I introduced recently, and yesterday, I posted the first draft of the submission guidelines. If you write research-based stories, you are welcome to join. You can apply by sending your Medium ID to this registration portal form.

Introduction to Technology Horizons 2050 and Beyond: Emerging Technologies Shaping the Next 50 Years of Human and Machine Evolution

What will the world look like in 2050 when emerging technologies in biology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and space exploration converge into one interconnected fabric of human and machine evolution?

In Technology Horizons 2050 and Beyond, I draw on five decades of work in technology, cognitive science, and global innovation to predict the coming five decades.

The future will not wait for us to be ready. It will unfold in the minds of those who dare to see it before it arrives, who can stand at the intersection of science and imagination, and who have the courage to turn the improbable into the inevitable. This book is an invitation to be among them.

