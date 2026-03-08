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Dear Subscribers

Happy Sunday. I trust this exciting post finds you well today. I couldn’t post to this publication for a while due to a very hectic work schedule and creating new initiatives for our community. I will soon upload the chapters from all my writing, content mastery, Patreon, SEO, digital authority-building, and Substack-related books to this publication as educational resources.

Some of you try to reach out via my stories, newsletters, and blog posts, but it is not possible to find them in a timely manner and respond. The fastest way to contact me is via our free, moderated Slack workspace. I will be happy to support you to the best of my ability.

I have some good news for you today. Over the years, many readers and writers approached me about creating a news section on ILLUMINATION. The idea was great, but I did not want this unique publication to be like a newsletter.

Some readers asked me to curate local news for them, but it was not feasible for me due to my hectic workload. Instead of dismissing the idea, I explored a better solution.

I approached our media coordinator, Aiden MC , and asked whether he might consider creating and leading a new publication dedicated to local stories from around the world. Despite his already busy schedule, he generously agreed to take on the challenge.

I reached out to Aiden because he brings both media expertise and exceptional community leadership to our ecosystem. Over the years, he has curated 350 story collections, served as an editor in our publications, and played an important role in supporting our writing community.

Beyond editorial work, Aiden manages our community YouTube channel, moderates our Slack workspace and Discord, and helps educate writers through his work as a best-selling Substack author and Udemy instructor. Aiden also owns two publications, ILLUMINATION Videos and Podcasts, and ILLUMINATION Gaming.

With his leadership and experience, I felt confident that this initiative could grow into something meaningful for both writers and readers. He wrote a poignant yet powerful story today, as he was away for the last 3 months from Substack: After Being Hacked, Substack Finally Decided I’m Old Enough So I’ll Be Back Soon.

Introduction to ILLUMINATION Local News and Documentary

Every community carries stories that deserve to be heard.

In cities, towns, villages, and neighborhoods across the world, meaningful developments unfold every day. For example,

A community group improves public health. A small business introduces an innovative idea. A cultural tradition brings people together. A local decision changes the lives of thousands of people.

Yet many of these stories do not usually travel beyond their local boundaries.

Large media institutions generally focus on national or international headlines. Local developments often receive limited attention, and when they do, they may pass through layers of editorial, commercial, and institutional filters before reaching the public.

To address this gap, we created ILLUMINATION Local News and Documentary, a new publication within the global ecosystem of ILLUMINATION Integrated Publications.

This initiative will be coordinated by our media lead, Aiden MC, who will guide the editorial flow and support contributors in presenting thoughtful, credible stories from their communities. We will add 30 volunteer editors as we did for our other publicatoins collaborating through our Slack Workspace.

Our purpose is simple yet powerful. Local voices deserve global attention, and discerning readers get better local news and documentaries from authentic voices.

Through this publication, writers from different countries, regions, and cultures can document events directly from the communities where they live.

Their stories will reach a global audience of more than 302,000 readers who value thoughtful storytelling, authentic voices, and responsible commentary through Medium.com.

In addition, I will also integrate this publication with Substack, Patreon, and my author platform, Digitalmehmet Content Ecosystem, for global reach. ILLUMINATION editors and ILLUMINATION-Curators will curate stories of this publication on multiple platforms.

I chose 19 March 2026 to launch ILLUMINATION Local News and Documentary for a meaningful reason. That day marks the sixth anniversary of ILLUMINATION, a milestone that reflects years of collaboration with thousands of writers and readers around the world.

To make the occasion even more special, my upcoming book, Medium Mastery, will also be released on the same day, turning the launch into a celebration of community, creativity, and the future of independent publishing.

Why Local Voices Matter Today

Modern media operate within complex economic and institutional environments. Advertising models, sponsorship arrangements, corporate partnerships, and political dynamics inevitably shape editorial priorities.

These realities influence what stories are highlighted, how they are framed, and which voices receive attention.

This does not diminish the importance of traditional journalism. Professional newsrooms continue to play a vital role in informing society. However, many readers increasingly seek additional perspectives that emerge directly from communities themselves.

Platforms like Medium or Substack have created a space where writers can share stories without heavy commercial pressure or institutional sponsorship shaping their narratives.

In this type of independent environment, stories usually feel closer to lived experience. Writers speak about events they observe in their own cities, towns, and regions.

They describe the social context, the emotional impact, and the human dimension that larger media systems may not always capture.

The result is something valuable for readers. Stories feel more immediate, more personal, and often more nuanced.

This publication aims to cultivate that authenticity while maintaining strong editorial responsibility and intellectual rigor.

The Value of Raw Observations with Responsible Storytelling

When I describe local stories as raw, I refer to their proximity to lived experience.

Writers document events they witness. They observe community responses. They speak with neighbors, colleagues, and local participants. Their stories reflect real voices rather than distant interpretation.

At the same time, authenticity works best when combined with responsibility. ILLUMINATION publications, based on its principles, have always encouraged writers to combine personal insight with careful reflection.

Writers are free to express their perspectives, yet they also have a responsibility to present events honestly and thoughtfully, in line with our values and submission guidelines. We do not publish harmful content.

Responsible storytelling requires clarity, fairness, and respect for evidence. When writers balance authenticity with integrity, readers receive something rare in today’s information environment: human stories that are both personal and credible.

A Platform Without Commercial Noise

Another distinctive feature of this publication is its editorial environment.

Many media organizations depend heavily on advertising revenue, sponsored content, and algorithmic amplification. These dynamics sometimes influence how stories are produced and distributed.

Medium provides a quieter space for storytelling.

How is it different?

Stories here are presented without intrusive advertising or commercial sponsorship that directs editorial decisions. Writers communicate directly with readers in a transparent and respectful environment.

This allows writers to focus on explaining what is happening in their communities rather than competing for attention through sensational headlines.

Readers encounter narratives that feel closer to conversation than marketing.

A Living Documentary of Our World

ILLUMINATION Local News and Documentary will be more than a medium publication. My vision is to make it a collaborative documentary of how communities experience change.

Each story will become a small window into a particular place, moment, or community challenge. When these stories appear together, they will create a broader understanding of how societies evolve across the globe.

For example:

A reader in Australia may learn from an educational initiative in South America. A writer in Europe may discover environmental innovation emerging in Asia. A student in Africa may find inspiration in a community project unfolding in North America. A local journalist in India may observe how a small coastal town in Portugal protects its marine ecosystem. A teacher in Canada may explore how a rural school in Kenya improves learning through community support. A community volunteer in Brazil may learn from a neighborhood recycling movement taking shape in Japan. A startup founder in Singapore may discover how a small cooperative in Finland supports local entrepreneurship. A public health worker in Indonesia may read about a successful vaccination outreach program in rural Mexico. A cultural historian in Rome may learn how indigenous communities in Australia or New Zealand preserve ancient traditions. A young writer in the Philippines may gain confidence after reading how a small newspaper in Ireland or Scottland revived local storytelling.

Together, these authentic and compelling stories can create something powerful: a living exchange of ideas between communities that might otherwise never meet. These connections can strengthen empathy, understanding, compassion, gratitude, and intellectual curiosity.

When communities share their lived experiences, they create a global conversation built on understanding rather than headlines. This is the power of authentic local storytelling: small voices illuminating a much larger world.

What We Will Publish

This publication welcomes thoughtful local reporting and documentary-style storytelling from communities around the world.

Stories may explore:

Community developments and civic initiatives Local innovation in health, education, technology, or business Environmental challenges and local responses Cultural traditions and social events Grassroots movements and civic engagement Human-centered documentary stories that reveal the lived experience of communities Articles may include commentary and analysis. However, responsible reporting and a balanced perspective remain essential.

Our goal is thoughtful, mindful, honest, caring, and transparent storytelling that informs readers while respecting the complexity of real life.

Editorial Values and Standards

Several core principles have always guided ILLUMINATION publications.

The first is value to the reader. Writers should create stories they themselves would enjoy reading, stories that offer insight, clarity, and relevance.

The second is clarity and impact. Strong writing communicates ideas in simple, understandable language that respects the reader’s time.

The third is rigor. Stories benefit from careful observation, credible sources, and thoughtful interpretation.

The fourth is integrity. Writers must present information honestly, avoiding misleading claims or deceptive framing.

These principles and ethical foundations form the editorial backbone of our community.

To protect both writers and readers, several policies remain essential across all ILLUMINATION publications.

Plagiarism and harmful content are never accepted.

Defamation, discrimination, and hate speech violate the principles of our community.

Images must comply with copyright rules and properly acknowledge their original sources.

Affiliate relationships must be declared transparently when they appear in a story.

These policies ensure that the publication remains a safe and trustworthy environment for writers and readers alike.

Practical Submission Guidance for Writers

Writers who wish to contribute should follow several practical guidelines.

Write from genuine local knowledge whenever possible. An authentic perspective strengthens credibility. Provide context. Help readers understand why a local event matters for the community and what others may learn from it. Focus on clarity. Readers appreciate stories that are concise, well-structured, and easy to follow. Support claims with evidence when appropriate. Interviews, public information, and local documentation can strengthen credibility. Edit carefully before submission. Thoughtful self-editing saves volunteer editors valuable time and improves the reading experience. Present stories in an organized format that allows readers to follow the narrative naturally.

These principles reflect years of editorial experience supporting tens of thousands of writers across our publications.

Value for Writers

This publication offers writers a unique opportunity to share their local knowledge with a global audience.

Many writers observe meaningful developments in their communities but lack a platform to reach international readers.

ILLUMINATION Local News and Documentary will provide that opportunity.

Contributors gain exposure to a large and diverse readership, editorial guidance from experienced curators, and the chance to build credibility as thoughtful observers of their regions.

In today’s evolving media landscape, writers who document their communities responsibly can become trusted voices whose insights travel far beyond local borders.

Writers from every country, every culture, every religion, every marginal communities, and every worldview are welcome to join. I established ILLUMINATION based on diversity, inclusion, and equality principles. You will find your voice in this inclusive publication.

Value for Our Readers

For our 300,000+ readers and followers, this publication offers a rare perspective on global events.

Instead of receiving stories filtered through distant editorial systems, readers encounter voices written by individuals who live inside the communities they describe.

These stories provide context, emotion, and lived experience that conventional reporting sometimes overlooks.

Through these narratives, readers gain a deeper understanding of how communities around the world think, adapt, and respond to change.

An Invitation to Join as a Writer, Reader, and Volunteer Editor

I warmly invite writers from every region of the world to participate in this initiative. I also invite readers to follow this new publication and support authentic contributors.

If you observe meaningful developments in your community and believe the story deserves broader attention, this publication will offer a welcoming home for your voice.

Together, we can create a global platform where local insight becomes shared understanding.

Through careful storytelling, thoughtful commentary, and responsible reporting, ILLUMINATION Local News and Documentary will become a place where authentic community voices document the evolving story of our world.

You can apply as a writer via our registration portal here. If you are interested in becoming an editor, please get in touch with me by leaving a comment on this story, and I will guide and onboard you via our Slack workspace.

Welcome and thank you for being part of ILLUMINATION Local News and Documentary publication, opening its doors on 19 March 2026. I will soon add it to our master onboarding pack to guide writers and readers.

I have a big vision for this publication, which I will reveal in another story soon.

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

What Is ILLUMINATION Local News and Documentary? - The Digitalmehmet Content Ecosystem

What’s ILLUMINATION Local News and Documentary? This story introduces its value, new submission guidelines, and an…digitalmehmet.com

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