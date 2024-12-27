Content Marketing Strategy Insights

Content Marketing Strategy Insights

Content Marketing Strategy Insights
Content Marketing Strategy Insights
Awareness of an Abundance of Free Tools for Creators in 2025
0:00
-24:29

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Content Marketing Strategy Insights

Awareness of an Abundance of Free Tools for Creators in 2025

Almost all essential tools for freelance creators are free to get started earning income so Let's count our blessing and benefit from them.
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Dec 27, 2024
∙ Paid
3
6
Share

Dear friends, earlier, I wrote an article emphasizing the abundance of free tools available to creators in 2025, dispelling the misconception that expensive tools are necessary to begin freelancing. I outlined functionalities and limitations. I decided to turn it into an interactive podcast using the Google Notebook tool to inform and inspire you for t…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Content Marketing Strategy Insights to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Dr Mehmet Yildiz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture