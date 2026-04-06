Dear Subscribers, Happy Easter! It has been a month since I posted to this publication. Today, I want to share an important book chapter that could help your writing and creative journey.

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How Can You Make Your Readers Happier?

I created the image as an artifact of this chapter in the upcoming book, Neurostrategic Digital Authority Building

Many new writers in my circles, and sometimes even experienced ones, contact me with the same concern. They ask why nobody is reading their exciting, interesting, or engaging stories on platforms like Medium, Substack, Patreon, Vocal Media, or their own websites.

They explain that they follow common writing advice. They create attractive titles, add hooks, develop plots, and introduce characters. Yet, despite these efforts, their content struggles to attract attention.

This is a common and understandable challenge. In most cases, I can see the underlying reasons. However, instead of judging or telling them what to do, I invite them to reflect on a few important questions.

What value does your content add to your readers? How do you demonstrate empathy and genuine understanding of their challenges? Do you clearly define their problems and offer meaningful solutions, relevant insights, or fresh perspectives?

These questions shift the focus from writing techniques to reader experience.

One of the most effective ways I have found to address these questions is through design thinking. I introduced this approach to writers and artists a few years ago, and many have benefited from applying its principles in their work. I link those stories here as a reference:

How Writers Can Attract More Readers by Using Design Thinking Principles

Used in both professional and personal pursuits, Design Thinking is a valuable tool to integrate into our writing…medium.com

How Artists Can Attract More Fans by Using Design Thinking Principles

Design thinking is a valuable tool for integrating into creative practices like painting and music, and it can be used…medium.com

Today, I want to share a book chapter that emerged from those experiences with many questions from readers. Design thinking also aligns with my broader work in Neurostrategic Authority Building, where I focus on how cognitive and behavioral insights can strengthen writing and communication.

Yesterday, I was reminded of the value of this work through an inspiring message from Thinkers360, which recognized my contributions as one of the top 50 global thought leaders in this field in 2026.

After several years, I once again received this recognition with gratitude, as it reflects the impact of the ideas I share with a global community. I have been professionally using and teaching design thinking since its inception.

Talking of adding value, more importantly, I believe the principles in this book chapter can support your writing and creative work in practical and meaningful ways.

I wrote this unique book because I learned the hard way that without building your digital authority, your content will hardly find readers, and it is almost impossible to build a writing business without first building trust, influence, and authority in your field.

Purpose of this Book Chapter

In this chapter of Neurostrategic Digital Authority Building , I will explain what design thinking means in the context of writing and why it has become one of the most valuable tools in my creative and professional work.

For many years, I have used design thinking in enterprise environments, taught it in academic settings, and applied it extensively in my writing, content development, and marketing strategy work.

I have also shared these ideas in earlier stories that reached a broad audience of writers and creatives. In those works, I demonstrated that design thinking is not limited to engineers or product designers. It is a human-centered approach that writers, artists, and creators in any field can use to produce engaging, relevant, and impactful work.

In this chapter, I bring these perspectives together and extend them with cognitive and psychological insights. My intention is to help you design your content to build trust, reduce confusion, and empower your readers to think more clearly.

Neurostrategic Digital Authority Building™ Landing Page ISBN: 9798231186464

1. What Design Thinking Really Means for Writers

I want to start with a clear, practical definition.

Design thinking is a human-centered approach to problem-solving that focuses on understanding your audience, empathizing with their needs, generating ideas, testing solutions, and refining them continuously.

In writing, this means something very simple yet powerful. You are not just writing content, but you are designing an experience to delight your potential readers.

When I first began applying design thinking to my writing, I noticed a profound shift. My work became more engaging, relevant, memorable, and impactful. It also became more persuasive, citable, and shareable because it aligned more closely with what readers actually needed.

This is the essence of design thinking in writing. In short, you move from expressing ideas to forming and shaping how those ideas are received.

2. Why Design Thinking Matters in Creative Work

One important insight I want to highlight is that design thinking is not limited to technical people or writers, as I covered in my previous stories.

In my work with artists, musicians, and other creatives, I have seen the same principles produce similar results. Their work becomes more engaging, more meaningful, and more connected to their audience when they apply design thinking.

This happens because all creative work shares a common goal. It aims to connect with people.

It doesn’t matter whether you write an article, compose music, or create a painting; you are shaping an experience for someone else. Design thinking helps you do this with intention. It turns creativity into a structured yet flexible process that blends empathy, imagination, and refinement.

In my experience, this approach enhances both creativity and problem-solving ability. It allows you to think more broadly while also delivering more precise and impactful work.

3. Writing as a Designed Cognitive Experience

When I reflect on my own journey, one realization stands out clearly.

My writing improved when I stopped asking what I wanted to say and started asking what the reader needed to experience.

This shift is at the heart of design thinking. Instead of focusing on output, you focus on experience. You begin to ask:

What is the reader struggling with?

What clarity do they need right now?

What insight should stay with them after reading?

This approach allows you to design a path of thought that feels natural and meaningful. Consequently, your content becomes easier to follow because it aligns with how the brain processes information.

4. The Role of Empathy in Building Authority

Good relationships begin with empathy and compassion for others.

In my earlier work, I emphasized the importance of understanding your audience deeply, including their challenges, aspirations, and knowledge gaps.

Some might consider it just another soft skill, but I see it as a strategic advantage. You may wonder why.

It is because when you understand your readers, you reduce the distance between your ideas and their reality. This creates a sense of connection that builds trust. Authority grows when readers feel that your content speaks directly to them and they trust you.

5. Defining the Right Problem Before Writing

Over the years, through my editorial and curation roles, I noticed that many writers rush into creating content without fully understanding the problem they are addressing.

I encouraged them to slow down and define the problem clearly.

What is your reader trying to achieve? What is blocking them? What confusion do they face?

This step shapes the remaining process and procedures in writing that follow. It also reflects a principle attributed to Dr. Albert Einstein, who emphasized the importance of understanding the problem deeply before attempting a solution. For example, Einstein said he would spend 95% of his time defining the problem properly and 5% solving it.

I fully agree with his perspectives, as I have been using this approach for over 45 years in both my professional and personal life to solve problems. As a writer, I also learned that clear problems lead to clear writing.

6. Creativity as Structured Exploration

From my research and experience, creativity is not random. It can be streed and guided.

In both my writing and work with creatives, I have found that brainstorming without judgment is essential. At this stage, quantity matters more than perfection.

You allow yourself to explore ideas freely. This process expands your thinking and helps you discover more effective ways to communicate your message.

Some of your best insights will come from this stage.

7. Prototyping Your Ideas Through Writing

Your first draft will not be your final product. I see writing as a form of prototyping in the design thinking process.

You test your ideas by turning them into drafts. You observe how they feel, how they flow, and how they might be received.

You can also share your drafts with a small audience and gather feedback. This process might transform writing into an experiment rather than a performance. Readers love unique, novel, or brave experiments to learn from your experiences.

8. Iteration and the Reality of Imperfection

Design thinking is an iterative process focused on the MVP (minimum viable product).

It means that you refine your work through multiple cycles of revision. Each iteration improves clarity and impact.

Over time, I have also learned an important lesson, which was a big issue in my younger years: perfection leads to analysis paralysis, which leads to cognitive overload.

In this phase, perfection is not the goal, but incremental progress is. In creative work, each piece contributes to your growth. You improve by refining your ideas continuously rather than waiting for a perfect outcome.

9. The Cognitive and Psychological Impact

When you apply design thinking to writing practice, your content aligns better with how the brain works. For example:

The use of design thinking can reduce cognitive load by clearly presenting ideas. It can create an emotional connection through relatable language. It supports memory by structuring information logically. Moreover, it increases relevance by addressing real needs.

These effects explain why design thinking makes your content more engaging and memorable.

10. Storytelling as a Design Tool

I always encourage writers to use storytelling in their non-fiction writing because stories bring ideas to life. They make abstract concepts easier to understand.

They also create emotional engagement, which strengthens memory and connection.

When you combine storytelling with design thinking, your writing becomes structured, relatable, and engaging.

11. Practical Design Principles for Writers

Over the years, I have found a few simple principles that consistently improve writing. I encapsulate them as authenticity, clarity, brevity, and impact.

Authenticity helps you build trust. Brevity respects your readers’ time. Precision strengthens your credibility and creates the desired impact.

These are practical design choices that improve the reader’s experience.

12. Empowering Readers Through Designed Content

One of the most meaningful outcomes of design thinking is its impact on readers.

When your content is designed well, your readers understand faster, feel more confident, remember more, and apply what they learn

This is where digital authority becomes meaningful. As a creator and writer, you are not only sharing information and perspectives but forming and shaping how people think and act.

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

Design thinking provides a structured yet flexible approach to writing. It helps you understand your readers, define their problems, explore ideas, test your content, and refine it continuously.

This process makes your writing more engaging, relevant, and impactful.

It also extends beyond writing into all forms of creative work, reinforcing its value as a universal tool for meaningful connection and desired influence.

Here are some key takeaways:

Design thinking is a human-centered approach that applies to writing and all creative work. Writing becomes more effective when you design the reader’s experience. Empathy helps you connect deeply with your audience. A clear problem definition strengthens your message. Creative exploration expands your thinking and improves clarity. Drafts function as prototypes for testing ideas. Iteration improves quality and makes your work more impactful. Progress matters more than perfection in creative work. Well-designed content aligns with how the brain processes information. Storytelling enhances engagement and memory. Authenticity, brevity, and precision improve trust and clarity. Design thinking empowers readers to understand and apply ideas effectively.

Here is a reflective question I invite you to ask yourself today:

Are you writing to express your thoughts, or are you designing an experience that helps your readers think more clearly, feel more connected, and act with greater confidence?

Here is another helpful chapter for writers and book authors:

From Proving to Guiding: The Key Factor That Separates Junior Writers from Trusted Voices: How Neurostrategy, Calm Tone, and Intellectual Curiosity with Humility Can Shape Sustainable Digital Authority

I introduced this book in a story last October. Since then, I completed the final draft and was informed that it will be available on 30 April in many bookstores in digital, paperback, hardcover, large print, and audio formats. ISBN: 9798231186464

I will also offer the content as a service to scholars and business executives through Substack, Patreon, and my author platform.

Summary of Recent Initiatives for the Writing Community

I have established multiple networks on Substack, including Superlearners, Health and Wellness, Freelancers, Technology Experts, Gamers, Book Authors, Scholars, the Writing Academy, Expert Contributors Network, Affiliate Marketers Network, and finally Authority Building Services, which will integrate with the Substack Mastery Boost program at Digitalmehmet.com, Substackmastery.com, and Illumination.com sites.

I am pleased that my content ecosystem was selected among the top 50 innovative companies in 2025, and I will continue to innovate in 2026 with more powerful and valuable services to the community it serves. My goal is to empower authentic creators and support discerning readers by curating meaningful content at various levels on interesting and important topics.

Recently, I published a book titled Substack Eminence: A Neurostratic Blueprint for Ultra-Advanced Writers, aimed at empowering scholars and business executives. I bundled the digital and audio at my discount bookstore. A corporate organization’s HR department ordered multiple copies.

I use Patreon’s power to empower creators, book authors, scholars, and business executives. To this end, I added a new tier to my Patreon account called Neurostrategic Authority Building, Tier 5. I also wrote a book titled Patreon Mastery to guide creators and learn about crowdfunding, which Patreon does well.

Apart from Substack, Patreon, and Vocal Media, I also wrote a book about Medium, reflecting my six years of ethnographic experience and recorded observations on the platform. Medium Mastery was published on 19 March 2026 to honor the sixth anniversary of the ILLUMINATION.

I wrote a story about it:

The Future of Writing and Publishing: Why the Medium Mastery Book Is Trending Now: Signals from Today and What They Suggest About the Next Era of Writing in a Digital Economy

Networking is my passion and forte. I have established many networks over the last four decades, serving different purposes and groups, and empowering ambitious professionals who want to influence and leave a legacy.

I love meeting new people every day as a hobby, and I enjoy talking to strangers and making them my friends if they are interested too.

I see each person as special and never take their one kind word for granted. This approach helps me connect with others easily and effectively, bringing me many serendipitous encounters.

I also invite content developers and entrepreneurs to check out my Udemy training courses with substantial instructor discounts for the community members:

I am pleased that my new health and wellness books, What the Brain Needs, Why We Fail, and How We Can Fix It, Ketosis + BDNF: The Healing Molecules That Saved My Life, Cellular Intelligence, Feel Better, Live Smarter, Thrive Anywhere, How I Accelerated My Learning Effortlessly for a Happier Life and Healthspan Mastery, were published and are now available in many bookstores.

You can check out my FEATURED series of 50+ books on Amazon markets:

Some of my books are published at Apple Stores, Smashwords, Vivlio, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, BooksaMillion, Fable, Bookshop.org, or my discount bookstore.

If you are a writer, you are welcome to join my publications by sending a request via this link. I support 42K writers who contribute to my publications on this platform. Check out the recent update for the writers of my publications.

You can contact me via my website. If you are a new writer, check out my writing list to find some helpful stories for your education. You can also join my author platform as a guest blogger.

I interviewed several new professionals and thought leaders. You can find them linked to the end of the latest one.

I invite you to subscribe to my publications on Substack, where I offer experience-based and original content on health, content strategy, book authoring, and technology topics you can’t find online to inform and inspire my readers.

Get an email whenever Dr. Mehmet Yildiz publishes. He is a top writer and editor on Medium.

Check out Free Blog Posts by Digitalmehmet Contributors. Here is the link to my FREE personal blogs. Now you can read our blog posts via a Flipboard Magazine for convenience.