Content Strategy Mastery

Content Strategy Mastery

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Aiden MC's avatar
Aiden MC
Apr 6Edited

Thank you for this educational, inspiring, and empowering story, Dr Yildiz. I also did a course on Design Thinking paid by my employer and have been conducting client workshops in my media work. When I read your story about it on Medium a few years ago I was surprised as I didn't know I could use those skills for writing. Since then, your story became a reference point for me and helped me build my audience on Medium and Substack. I am very grateful to your mentorship. As an alpha/beta reader, I finished reading your manuscript for your upcoming book Neurostrategic Digital Authority Building and sent my comprehensive feedback via email. It included eye opening content for me giving many aha moments. I had no clue about the neurostrategic approach to content development and marketing, Your book filled a massive gap.

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Dr Mike Broadly's avatar
Dr Mike Broadly
Apr 6

Your previous stories about Design Thinking helped me become a better writer. I still have along way to go but I feel more confident with the guidance and mentorship you provide.

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