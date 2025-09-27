Following Substack Mastery, Now "Patreon Mastery" Comes to Udemy and Substack for Lifelong Learners

Link for readers on Medium.com.

Today, I’d like to share an update for a special milestone for the creators I strive to educate and empower. My course narrator and media coordinator of my publications,

, has created the first module of our

course and uploaded it for free on Substack and YouTube.

Patreon Mastery

This first module marks the beginning of something essential and much-needed for creators, freelancers, book authors, and content startups for the reasons I will cover in this post.

As you may know, Aiden turned my Substack Mastery books into a six-level Udemy course, which has helped hundreds of writers start their own Substack publications and build their audiences with confidence, knowledge, and community support.

The course, From Zero to Substack Hero, is now used by learners from 20 countries through Udemy, and each day, new learners join this unique, affordable, engaging, and educational course.

I introduced the advanced levels 4, 5, and 6 bundles in a recent post here. I linked it in case you missed it.

The good news is that “From Zero to Substack Hero” already has a few modules teaching Patreon and informing students on how to integrate Substack with Patreon, Medium, Vocal Media, and other platforms.

In this challenging economic climate, one of my goals is to find viable income streams for creators to survive and thrive. For example, soon I will introduce a new e-commerce building and management course.

Why We Decided to Turn Patreon Mastery into a Udemy Course

Recently, when Aiden approached me with an offer to turn the Patreon Mastery book into a Udemy course, I accepted it without hesitation. It was because I have complete confidence in his capability to make it a valuable resource for the community.

Over the years, we have seen so many talented writers, freelancers, educators, and artists pour their hearts into their work, yet struggle to find sustainable financial support.

While platforms like Substack opened doors for publishing and community, a significant education gap remained regarding crowdfunding, particularly with Patreon. Many creators either did not know how to use it or believed it was only for musicians or YouTubers.

The truth is, Patreon is for all creators. It is for writers who want to offer coaching, podcasters seeking deeper connections with their listeners, and educators looking to create community-driven learning spaces.

From my experience and observations, Patreon extends beyond subscriptions to create stability, freedom, and trust through crowdfunding.

This is why Aiden and I decided to create this course together. Aiden brought his unique voice and passion for guiding learners step by step, while I contributed the systems and lessons I tested and refined over years of practice.

His track record speaks for itself. After reading my multiple Substack Mastery books and education curriculum for my clients, Aiden became a bestselling Substack author.

He is already the creator of “From Zero to Substack Hero,” a six-level training program now used on Substack, Patreon, my content ecosystem, and by learners in Udemy in 18 countries. That experience gave him a rare understanding of what creators truly need and how to meet them where they are.

By releasing the first module of Patreon Mastery for free, our goal is to make this knowledge accessible from day one. We want creators around the world, from book authors in Nigeria to coaches in India, writers in the United States, Canada, the UK, and Australia, to see that Patreon is within their reach.

Patreon Mastery is a practical, engaging, educational source, and Patreon is a user-centered platform that can help turn creativity into a sustainable career.

If your work has been turned away for being different, you will find a caring community on Patreon and a thoughtful guide to help you thrive on your own terms.

We developed this course to be more than lessons on tiers, pricing, or audience growth. We created it to empower creators, freelancers, book authors, and content startups to understand the power of global crowdfunding.

Its purpose is to show all sorts of creators that they can build something that belongs to them, without relying on algorithms or gatekeepers.

So today, as the first module goes live, I feel grateful.

I am grateful to Aiden for lending his voice and energy. I am thankful to the global community of creators who inspired us to fill this educational gap. And I am grateful for the chance to help more people find freedom, impact, and a sustainable income through their creativity.

This is just the beginning. We look forward to sharing the journey with you. Thank you for watching Aiden’s stunning video and sharing your thoughts on this post.

We will soon upload each module of Patreon Mastery to my Content Marketing Strategy Insights and Aiden’s Technology, Gaming, Movies, and Social Media publications on Substack for members.

After that, we will develop each module into a curriculum and submit it to Udemy and other platforms to start the beta learning process, which I will explain in another story soon.

We made significant progress with the Substack Mastery Boost Pilot program, and I am documenting the details in a comprehensive document, which I will share in a PDF ebook format soon. I am grateful that over 350 founding members joined the pilot and helped our community grow joyfully.

The program will become a global service as of January 2026, supporting thousands of creators, freelancers, book authors, and content startups with low-cost education and marketing support.

I have established multiple networks, including Superlearners, Health and Wellness, Freelancers, Technology Experts, Gamers, Book Authors, Scholars, the Writing Academy, Expert Contributors Network, and finally Affiliate Marketers Network, which will integrate with the Substack Mastery Boost program at Digitalmehmet.com, Substackmastery.com, and Illumination.com sites.

We now have a new publication on Medium, which will also be replicated to Substack soon. It is called ILLUMINATION Scholar. You are welcome to join it.

