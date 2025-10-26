Link for readers on Medium

Dear Friends,

I trust this post finds you well. I love Substack, but Patreon has a special place in my heart for various reasons, which I will articulate in this post. I wrote this story to inspire and inform you, and also celebrate the launch day of a new course on Udemy.

One of my writing and educational goals is to integrate powerful platforms into my community activities as valuable tools for creators, freelancers, book authors, and content startups. I aim to integrate Substack with Patreon to obtain optimal results. I did it myself and helped many creators who enjoyed it and found it lucrative and more sustainable.

After successfully using Patreon for over 6 years for creative, professional, and community-building purposes, I decided to share my experiences and observations in a book titled Patreon Mastery, which was published last month.

Then, some students from Udemy asked whether I’d consider turning it into a course similar to the From Zero to Substack Hero, which they found helpful. Now these Substack courses are used by students in 21 countries.

Image screen capture from my new instructor dashboard on Udemy

My course partner, media expert Aiden MC, said he would be glad to narrate the course in videos based on the content of the Patreon Mastery book. I summarized the key points and turned them into scripts for Aiden to record as videos.

He added his humorous teaching flavor to it. We also decided to provide the PDF and EPUB versions of the book as references to reinforce students’ learning.

The premise of the course is to answer the question “What if your creativity could fund your financial freedom?” with nuances drawn from my experiences and observations, informed by the recent book Patreon Mastery, to appeal to a broader audience.

That simple question became the foundation of this multi-level course and the reason I spent years experimenting, mentoring, and building sustainable creator systems that work.

The course passed Udemy’s quality assurance today. It was published a few hours ago.

So I decided to introduce it to my audience on Medium first, as integrating this platform with Patreon can be lucrative for creators, freelancers, book authors, and other professionals.

I am pleased that 8 students have already joined it.

My goal is to empower creators, as for too long they have been told that success comes from building an audience through social media. Although this method might work for some, it rarely leads to peace of mind or predictable income for many creators who are not social media influencers.

Unlike Patreon, Substack, or Medium, social media platforms, unfortunately, do not allow us to access our followers’ or subscribers’ details. We need more targeted, supportive, and creator-friendly platforms which haven’t been entshittificated yet.

The best part of Patreon is that it is free, like Substack or Medium, so creators don’t need to make any upfront payment to start earning.

I have seen writers, freelancers, and coaches pour their hearts and souls into brilliant work only to burn out because their income depended on platform volatility, forcing them to give up their creative journey.

Turning Struggle of Crators to a Strategic Roadmap

Many talented people treat Patreon as a digital tip jar, a place for fans to drop a few dollars out of goodwill. However, Patreon is far more powerful than that.

When used with intention, Patreon can become a long-term system for building ethical, lucrative, and recurring income from your art, creativity, or expertise in any discipline, giving value to your patrons.

Over the years, I have mentored hundreds of creators who wanted freedom from feast-or-famine income. They did not need another social media strategy. They required a roadmap that connects creativity, purpose, and financial sustainability.

That roadmap became this unique, nuanced course that nobody has published on Udemy yet. It is a first-of-its-kind at this stage.

The problematic creation, marketing, and sales cycle needed to change. That is why I decided to create the Udemy course Patreon Mastery for Creators, Freelancers, and Professionals.

It was published today, and I’m offering it to the public at a significant launch discount for five days. It is a level 10 course priced at $54.99, but to support our community, we offer it at the minimum allowable price of $9.99. The system did not allow us to make it cheaper than this.

For interested students, I’d like to share brief information about the value of this course and how you can benefit from it.

A Practical Framework Backed by Real Experience

I didn’t write the Patreon Mastery book for academic or intellectual purposes. It is not a theoretical overview. It is a hands-on learning journey, distilled from 38 in-depth chapters to give tangible value to creators.

We turned to seven comprehensive education units with videos, audios, powerful presentations, and downloadable materials inspired by my original book and consulting experiences.

You will see how Patreon evolves from a simple platform into a creative ecosystem that supports digital products, consulting services, educational offerings, and premium memberships for any professional.

Through real examples from creators around the world, you will learn how to:

Build trust that turns readers and fans into loyal patrons.

Design membership tiers that feel personal, fair, and profitable.

Apply pricing psychology to position your work ethically and strategically.

Turn your skills into sellable digital assets such as guides, templates, PDFs, or courses.

Use Patreon alongside Substack, Medium, Beehiiv, Kit, Vocal Media, and your personal website to form an interconnected digital presence.

This course will show how to turn your creative energy into an asset-backed ecosystem that grows while you sleep.

A Neurostrategic Approach to Creative Growth

What sets this course apart is its integration of neurostrategic principles for digital authority building, connecting emotional intelligence, cognitive framing, and creative rhythm to help you stay productive, consistent, and resilient in the market.

You will learn how to align your mindset with your unique methods, combining neuroscience-inspired focus with ethical business thinking.

This approach can help creators manage pressure, prevent burnout, and stay clear-headed even in uncertain economic times.

In essence, you will learn how to think like a strategist, create like an artist, and earn like a businessperson.

Building Digital Authority Through Patreon

Patreon is more than a payment or administration processor. It is a digital credibility engine.

More importantly, its high domain rating, global visibility, and integrated SEO make it an ideal home base for professional creators. For example, anything I publish on Patreon, just like Medium, hits the top of Google search results.

This course teaches how to leverage that authority, turning your Patreon page into a credible showcase of your work that finds new clients and attracts collaborations, sponsors, and other long-term supporters.

By the end of the course, you will see Patreon not as a side hustle but as a core pillar of your personal brand and professional identity.

The Heart of the Course: Learning from Real Stories

You will see the summaries of how freelancers turned sporadic projects into steady revenue, how startups built Patreon-powered knowledge hubs, and how writers built loyal communities that supported their work month after month.

Each story reveals a truth:

Financial freedom does not come from chasing virality or fighting online noise. It grows from genuine, heartfelt, ongoing relationships that make your work meaningful and your life more fulfilling.

From Knowledge to Application

At a high level, by the end of the course, you will learn how to:

Build a loyal community that funds your creative work.

Design tier systems that are profitable and sustainable.

Communicate your story with clarity and confidence.

Manage pricing, analytics, and audience retention with ease.

Navigate quiet months gracefully and keep patrons engaged.

Grow digital authority while maintaining creative joy and authenticity.

Alongside the course videos, you will also receive the digital version of the Patreon Mastery book (PDF and EPUB) to reinforce your learning and turn theory into a lasting reference.

Who This Course Is For

Writers, authors, podcasters, YouTubers, educators, designers, researchers, musicians, coaches, and startup founders — anyone who wants to align purpose with prosperity — will find practical tools to create a Patreon that feels authentic, rewarding, and manageable.

You do not need millions of followers or fame to succeed through Patreon. You need powerful messages, your creative skills, and a mission with a clear vision worth sharing with your potential clients.

In short, if you have thought, “I wish I could make a living from what I truly love,” this course will help you achieve your wish.

A Warm Invitation to Take the Launch Offer

This course is my way of giving back to the creative community that shaped my career at the lowest possible price, only covering the minimal labor to produce it.

As you would appreciate, creating a curriculum and videos is an arduous, time-consuming task. My goal is not to make a profit but to offer educational value to our community to empower every creator.

This course distills decades of experience, global mentoring insights, and neuroscience-based strategies to help creators achieve what truly matters: freedom, impact, and peace of mind.

For the next five days , you can enroll at an 82% launch discount, only $9.99 instead of $54.99 . It comes with 30 day money back guarantee of Udemy like the previous courses.

Your creative life deserves structure, support, and joyful success, not chaos and compromise of your values.

I invite you to join us on Udemy and build that foundation together.

Or you can also benefit from this course through my Content Strategy Mastery publication on Substack. I will upload the videos to this publication soon.

Like Patreon, I also created a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to help our community achieve their dreams in 2026, so every creator can shine and get closer to their financial goals. I appreciate any contributions to this community initiative.

Thank you for reading my story and being part of my community. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

