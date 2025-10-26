Content Strategy Mastery

Dr Mike Broadly
Congratulations Dr Yildiz. This sounds great.

I am not in Patreon yet but I wasn't on Substack either 2 years ago.

I will keep an open mind and will learn about it from this valuable course. Aiden's From Zero to Substack Hero gave me confidence and get me my bestseller badge in a year. I am very grateful to him and of course to you for your support.

This launch price is appealing which is the price of two cups of coffee in Australia. I will enroll soon and complete it in a few days. Once I get my proud certificate I will write about it as I did for the previous courses.

As a passionate lifelong learning "I was the First Student Completing Level 3 of From Zero to Substack Her: I’m not a hero yet, but this course helped me make all my key stats green again, boosting my dopamine to work harder."

https://medium.com/technical-excellence/im-the-first-student-completing-level-3-of-from-zero-to-substack-hero-e64bdfbbff87

Aiden MC
Dr Yildiz, congratulations on publishing this course! Thank you for giving me this opportunity to narrate this fascinating course. It was a pleasure for me. While preparing the scripts I learned so much from you insights. You inspired me to start Patreon as you did for Substack. I am very grateful to your mentorship and kind support for years. I wish you the best success in your creative and community development journey. You are doing a great service to creators and professionals.

