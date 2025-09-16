Medium writers are also invited and can read this story there and show interest.

Dear friends, I trust this post finds you well. Today, I want to invite you to a new network I built for affiliate marketers who are creators, freelance writers, book authors, or content startups. It is free and open to all authentic creators.

I strive for diversity, inclusion, and equality in society. In this economic climate, affiliate marketing can be a lucrative passive income stream for creators, and I will do my best to support you in this journey using my integrated networks.

Like email marketing, revenue sharing, later named digital affiliate marketing, has been part of my professional life for decades. I have practiced it as part of my professional career, taught it to MBA students, and mentored hundreds of writers and bloggers to become better affiliate marketers.

I have written books, articles, and essays about it, including my 2021 book The Power of Digital Affiliate Marketing and 2025 book Modern Affiliate Marketing for Writers: How You Can Create Content That Earns Extra Income While You Sleep.

Both books were born out of one conviction: affiliate marketing, when done thoughtfully and ethically, can create freedom, stability, and a healthier lifestyle for writers, creators, book authors, and content startups.

Money is not everything in life, but its absence creates stress that impacts both physical and mental health. Without economic independence, it is challenging to sustain creativity.

Writers know this better than anyone. Our words shape communities and influence culture, but words alone cannot guarantee financial independence. Affiliate marketing, when approached with good education, discipline, and integrity, can complement writing and turn passion into sustainable income.

Those who struggled usually faced the very problems I explained in another story: Here’s Why Affiliate Marketers Fail And How to Fix the Problems in Five Steps.

There are also problems beyond our control. For example, NewsBreak and lately Medium have stopped the affiliate earnings of creators. We cannot do much about them, but we can do a lot with more options and a robust network with a supportive community.

Lessons That Shape the Affiliate Marketers Network

In one of my earlier articles, I emphasized that education is the first and biggest hurdle. Most affiliate marketers fail not because they lack talent, but because they start without adequate preparation.

A short, methodical training program, 20 to 50 hours of focused learning, can save years of frustration. That is why education will be at the center of the Affiliate Marketers Network. Members will not only get tools; they will learn how to use them responsibly and effectively.

In my books and articles about affiliate marketing, I also stressed the importance of experimentation. Theory alone cannot create results.

Writers must begin with one or two products they genuinely believe in, test their methods, and gradually build confidence.

The network will encourage members to start small, practice consistently, and share lessons with others so no one repeats the same mistakes in isolation.

A third principle is planning and adaptation. Just like writers revise drafts, affiliate marketers must revise their strategies.

Markets shift, audiences evolve, and products change. Through this network, creators will have a space to regularly update their plans and share what is working now, not just what worked yesterday.

Finally, I have always highlighted collaboration as a critical success factor. In affiliate marketing, as in writing, success multiplies when people support each other.

Testimonials, guest blogging, social sharing, and reciprocal promotion create a win-win momentum. The Affiliate Marketers Network is being built precisely to make such collaboration effortless and global.

How Writers, Authors, and Startups Benefit

From my decades of experience, I can say with confidence: writing skills and affiliate marketing skills are complementary.

Writers are already skilled at storytelling, persuasion, and empathy, all essential to affiliate success.

Writers will be able to publish long-form essays, blog posts, and newsletters that feature affiliate links naturally, without sounding like sales copy.

Book authors will extend their authority by recommending complementary books, courses, or tools, building curated libraries of value for their audiences.

Content startups will find a launchpad where they can gain visibility, learn SEO and GEO structures, build mailing lists, and grow without heavy financial investment.

The benefits go beyond money and wealth. Passive income contributes to health and well-being. It reduces stress, creates stability, and gives creators the freedom to focus on quality rather than chasing viral moments.

Scaling Beyond Individual Success

One of the most inspiring lessons I documented is that affiliate marketing can scale gradually without upfront investment.

I know people who began with zero capital, learned systematically through free resources, and built six-figure incomes within a year.

They retired young because they scaled their efforts with consistency, diligence, and a growth mindset.

But I have also seen the opposite. Those who gave up because they lacked guidance. That is why this network will exist: to reduce failure rates by giving writers and startups the structure, mentorship, and community they need.

Toward a Global Phenomenon

The Digitalmehmet Affiliate Marketers Network, as part of Substack Mastery Boost in 2026, will go beyond giving people landing pages and a blogging platform.

It will also include decades of proven lessons, education, experimentation, planning, collaboration, and scaling into a living ecosystem where creators help each other succeed.

This will be a global phenomenon because it addresses what has been missing all along: trustworthy leadership, ethical standards, and a community-driven approach.

Instead of chasing hype, we will cultivate sustainability. Instead of feeding the ninety-five percent failure rate, we will lift writers, authors, and startups into the five percent who thrive.

As I concluded in my earlier article, affiliate marketing is not rocket science. With the right mindset, education, persistence, and support, every writer or blogger can succeed.

My vision is simple but ambitious: to make this success the norm, not the exception. This is why I am building the Affiliate Marketers Network.

The Affiliate Marketers Network will not be another platform. It will be a global classroom, a collaborative stage, and a sustainable income system for thoughtful and caring creators who deserve to thrive.

