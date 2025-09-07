Readers from Medium can use this copy and engage there.

Dear friends, Happy Sunday! Today carried a special meaning for me. It was Father’s Day here in Australia, and my grown-up children made sure I felt truly celebrated and spoiled. I hope this note reaches you in good spirits.

What I share with you now is more than an update; it marks an important milestone in my work. I invite you to read carefully, because within this story is both a message and an invitation that could change how we build and support each other as creators.

I know the frustration many experts feel. I have been there and struggled a lot in my younger years when there was no support and no internet. You have years of knowledge in your field, and you pour it into writing in your expertise, but your work barely reaches beyond a handful of readers.

You publish diligently on different platforms, Substack, Patreon, Medium, and others, yet your subscriber numbers remain flat. You share your insights on social media, only to watch them vanish in endless feeds. Meanwhile, sponsors and readers who would value your expertise struggle to find it.

This is the problem I set out to solve when I created the Digitalmehmet Expert Contributor Network Curation Program. It is my way of giving back to a community that has given me so much, powered by a volunteer force of 190 editors and curators and supported by the early founding members of the Substack Mastery Boost Program.

With my guidance, we have built something new, which will be a bridge between experts, readers, and sponsors that is transparent, ethical, memorable, useful, and effective.

Essentially, we will create free content and offer it for free to the public as we have been doing on Illumination Writing Academy recently. This new initiative will be the philanthropic arm of the global Illumination Connect network, which I built in 1995 via AARNET (Australian Academic Research Network).

Why This Innovative Program Matters

Every expert deserves to be heard. But visibility does not come from spamming Notes or chasing likes on social media. Substack Notes are closed loops, primarily seen by fellow writers rather than genuine readers. Social posts are fleeting, and they hardly reach any followers unless you pay the platforms a lot of money to get your posts boosted.

I tried everything and ended up with nothing. Zero subscribers from social media despite paid boost a few times. It was a waste of money. What lasts and what compounds is an ecosystem of curated, well-linked, and discoverable content, which I focus on and will help experts to gain.

Over the years, I built my ecosystem for myself with close to a million internal links across my platforms, connecting thousands of articles, newsletters, and blog posts I have written and curated.

My website has also earned over 215,000 external backlinks from hundreds of unique domains. These are not purchased or manipulative links. They are the result of ethical work, trusted collaborations, and high-quality publishing.

Besides Google’s data, third-party SEO tools such as Ahrefs confirm the strength of my website. Ahrefs currently gives my site a Domain Rating of 74, which places it among highly trusted and authoritative websites in the top 50.811 among over one billion indexed sites.

image screenshot from ahrefs dashboard for dgitalmehmet

This is not a number that can be bought or faked; it is earned through years of consistent publishing, ethical link building, and proper internal linking. For sponsors, readers, and fellow creators, this independent validation shows that my content ecosystem is not only rich but also recognized as credible on a global scale, as it was recognized by Thinkers360 among the top 50 most innovative companies of 2025. Many 5-star TrustPilot reviews also validated it.

The impact is that nearly 90% of my Substack subscribers come through my website, not Substack itself. That is the power of discoverability.

I created a community blog, which is now contributed to by hundreds of guest bloggers and consumed by thousands of subscribers for free. This is the infrastructure I want to open to you, to introduce your work to my network on my established platform as a give-back activity.

Many thanks to guest bloggers contributing to my Digitalmehmet Content Ecosystem. Here are the top 10 guest bloggers today. Visit Our Fresh Community Blogs, free and inspiring from authentic bloggers.

Here are the top 10 countries bringing the most traffic to Digitalmehmet today. The US is #1 because my website is hosted and boosted by WordPress business in North America, offering free and high-quality content from authentic contributors.

The Visibility of Digitalmehmet Ecosystem on AI Tools

In the past month, my content ecosystem achieved 27,000+ mentions across AI platforms, including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot. This means the leading generative engines consistently recognize my work as a trusted source of knowledge.

Here is the Breakdown of AI Mentions Last Month via Ahrefs reports:

Google AI Overviews: 2.3K mentions — My content appeared in over 2,300 AI-generated results within Google Search.

ChatGPT: 8.2K mentions — My work was surfaced in more than 8,200 query responses.

Gemini: 4.2K mentions — Recognized as a trusted reference for Google Gemini users.

Perplexity: 5.6K mentions — My content was included in 5,600 AI answers, frequently with direct backlinks.

Microsoft Copilot: 6.9K mentions — Cited across 6,900 instances inside Microsoft’s AI platform.

Together, this amounts to over 27,000 AI citations in one month, proving that the Digitalmehmet ecosystem is not only indexed by traditional search engines but also actively powering the next generation of AI-driven discovery.

While many creators still compete for fleeting visibility in Notes or social feeds, my platform is already part of the AI discovery infrastructure. In this space, authority, credibility, and long-term value are established.

For sponsors and contributors, this visibility demonstrates not only reach but also trust at the highest level of digital discovery.

I explained the power of integrated SEO/GEO in my recent book, Smart and Ethical SEO: What to Do and Not to Do to Grow Your Platform: Demystifying Modern Search Engine Optimization for Freelancers, Authors, and Content Startups. The smart and ethical SEO/GEO book is also available in my discount bookstore.

How the Program Will Work

Each expert is invited to publish one high-quality article free of charge on my platforms, Digitalmehmet.com, Illumination-curated.com, and substackmastery.com. In addition to Substack, Medium, Patreon, and Goodreads domains, you can get several high-quality backlinks to your sites and resources. I will allow relevant links in stories as long as they are related to the curated articles.

Additional submissions for prolific experts will be welcomed with a modest $50 editorial, publishing, and promotion fee, which covers professional editing and curation by our volunteer team and promotion by our digital marketing experts.

This fee also includes WordPress blaze (boosting) of the curated content. Members of the Substack Mastery Boost Program can submit unlimited articles as part of their priority membership.

I encourage beginners not to focus on volume but on quality, no more than 50 high-quality stories a year, enough to build authority and reputation without burning out.

For advanced writers, I have designed an Eminence Path, where visibility and leadership opportunities expand even further. I will share the chapters of my recent book titled Substack Eminence as a Neurostrategic Blueprint: For Ultra-Advanced Writers Who Want to Scale with Clarity, Authority, and Integrity.

Multi-Platform Amplification

Every curated article will be distributed across four high-trust platforms:

Illumination Writing Academy on Substack

Curated Newsletters and Illumination Scholar on Medium

Author Blogs of mine on Goodreads.com

Digitalmehmet Ecosystem Curated Collections

That means a single article earns four authoritative backlinks from domains with exceptional credibility: Substack (DR 92), Medium (DR 94), Goodreads (DR 93), and Digitalmehmet.com (DR 74).

SEO agencies charge over $1,000 for this kind of link-building. I offer it to contributors free as a community service.

To enhance visibility and emphasize the expertise of contributors, I will feature outstanding, curated articles from my thematic and biographic book volumes, which have been published by over 100 companies worldwide. These articles will be promoted through hundreds of landing pages on reputable platforms.

But the real value is not just in quality and trusted backlinks.

Each article will become a living portfolio piece. It will be indexed by search engines, surfaced by AI tools like Perplexity, ChatGPT, Bing AI, and others. They will be delivered to audiences across our newsletters and curated feeds. Unlike Notes or social posts, your work keeps working for you day after day.

Ethical Sponsorship and Opportunity

This unique and innovative knowledge dissemination program is not only about visibility. It is directly tied to my Sponsorship Program, where sponsors can discover and support talented creators based on their published work.

Transparency is the key to credibility and trust. Sponsors do not have to guess. They can review your published articles and features, see your authority, and decide where their support creates the most value.

For creators, this means each publication is both content and portfolio, increasing your chance of being discovered by the right sponsor.

For sponsors, it means access to a vetted network of authentic voices, supported by transparent curation. For readers, it means high-quality content that is free, ad-free, and supported through ethical partnerships.

This is not advertising or manufactured promotion. It is sponsorship reimagined as a win-win-win model where everyone benefits with transparency, trust, and credibility.

Scholarly Horizons: Illumination Scholar and JETN

I am also extending this vision to the scholarly community.

In 2026, the launch of Illumination Scholar on Medium and the Journal of Emerging Technologies in Neuroscience (JETN) will give academics, research institutes, and independent scholars an open-access platform to share their work with the public.

These initiatives will be ad-free, curated, and freely accessible to the public, ensuring that credible research reaches beyond academic silos.

For researchers, this means visibility without paywalls.

For readers, it means access to trustworthy insights in science for society.

For sponsors, it offers an opportunity to support intellectual progress transparently and ethically.

Why This Innovative Program Is Different

I have seen too many opportunistic companies exploit creators with false promises, such as selling backlinks from black markets, overcharging for low-quality exposure, or delivering toxic links that damage reputations.

I built this program to be the opposite. Every link, every curation, every sponsorship is earned and ethical. It is compliant with global SEO standards and designed for long-term sustainability, not short-term tricks.

When the Substack Mastery Boost Program expands globally in 2026, this model will scale with it, giving thousands of experts worldwide access to ethical visibility, discoverability, and sponsorship opportunities.

Here Is My Warm Invitation

This initiative is deeply personal to me. It is my way of giving back to a community of creators who, like me, have known the struggle of working in silence.

In the academic world, I often felt invisible despite my efforts, and that pain became the seed that grew into the ILLUMINATION network and my broader content ecosystem, which I am now enriching. They are still young, but they are expanding quickly because the need for such a space is real and in demand.

I built this new program because I know what it feels like to write into the void, to publish without being discovered, and to wonder whether your work will ever reach the people who need it most. No creator should have to face that loneliness.

Today, with the support of more than 190 volunteer editors and curators and thousands of early adopters of Substack Mastery Boost, we are creating an ecosystem where your work is not only published but also seen, trusted, and supported.

If you are ready to move beyond the struggle for visibility and step into a future built on authority, credibility, and opportunity, I warmly invite you to join us. Your expertise matters. It deserves to be discovered by readers, by sponsors, and by a world that is waiting for voices like yours.

I wrote a detailed whitepaper about the business value and mechanisms of sponsorship for creators, organizations, and consumers to illuminate our subscribers. You can find it on my author platform. I will also make it a free downloadable PDF. Thanks, Dr Michael Broadly, for curating it on Medium.

I look forward to your involvement in my sponsorship initiative and feedback to refine this process and its tools. If you have experience with sponsors or sponsorship on any platform, please share it in the comments section of this story. Check out the upcoming Sponsorship Portal. You are welcome to join the Substack Mastery Boost Pilot by choosing one of the four tiers:

If you are a business owner and want to sponsor talented writers contributing to my ecosystem and publications on Medium and Substack, please reach out to me via this form, and I will provide you with the best creators who can amplify your content efficiently to a broad audience.

A few days ago, I introduced our long-awaited advanced education program, which includes the video lectures of From Zero to Substack Hero Advanced levels 4, 5, & 6 bundled for beta learners at an 85% discount, and several professionals have already joined.

From Zero to Substack Hero: Advanced Levels 4, 5, & 6 Bundle Is Ready for Beta Learners

The Gift of Delay, the Promise of Growth: How my hectic schedule, our high standards, and a spirit of generosity shaped…medium.com

It is also great to see Substack Eminence gain significant visibility across multiple platforms after being published last week. It will empower our ultra-advanced writers at executive and scholarly levels. For scholars and senior executives, I authored this book titled Substack Eminence as a Neurostrategic Blueprint: For Ultra-Advanced Writers Who Want to Scale with Clarity, Authority, and Integrity. I introduced it in a story.

Here’s Why I Wanted to Write a Scholarly and Executive-Level Book About Substack

Despite low financial incentive, a specialised book born from decades of neurostrategy, written for scholars and senior…medium.com

I am pleased that Patreon Mastery was published yesterday in digital and audio formats and will soon be available as a paperback.

Why Patreon Mastery Might Open a New Window in Your Creative Journey

If your work has been turned away for being different, you will find a caring community on Patreon and a thoughtful…medium.com

Many thanks to an email marketing expert and public speaker, Gunnar Habitz, for reviewing my recent book Smart Email Marketing.

Book Review of “How to be Smart With Email Marketing” by Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Insights from the Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration book and My Interview with Dr Yildiz hailing from…medium.com

There are many inspiring and uplifting updates related to our publishing, marketing, and Substack Mastery Boost Pilot initiative. I will provide them in an upcoming newsletter this weekend. Happy Weekend, dear subscribers!

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

