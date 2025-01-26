Section 21: Level 4 Introduction for Mastery and Beyond

For those who missed, I shared the scripts of 20 sections covering levels 1, 2, and 3 of this exciting course. Today, I will provide a quick intro to Level 4 of From Zero to Substack Hero, which will be available on Udemy soon, but I have already uploaded the videos to my publication on Substack for members.
Level 4 of our journey — Mastery and Beyond — is built entirely around Dr. Yildiz’s incredible book, A Powerful Toolkit for Advanced Substack Newsletter Mastery. Now, if you’re an advanced freelance writer who’s serious about scaling your Substack, you’re in for a treat. And if you’re here by accident, well, stick around. You might learn something useful too!
Let me tell you, this book is no ordinary guide. I read it and listened to the audio version multiple times. It’s like a masterclass in print. Dr. Yildiz wrote it as a tool for growth, packed with lessons from his 40+ years of experience. It’s not some boring textbook filled with jargon. It’s honest and practical, and it has stories about his wins and mistakes. Yes, even the great Dr. Yildiz has made mistakes — and trust me, his reflections on them are gold.
I wrote a review of the book when I completed the beta reading in late December 2024.
Another beta reader, Dr Mike Broadly, DHSc, also reviewed it. He became a bestseller recently by following rules diligently and engaging meaningfully.
Dr Yildiz uploaded all 47 chapters in digital and audio formats to his Content Marketing Strategy Insights publication on Substack.
Now, here’s the thing:
Substack is more than a platform. It’s an opportunity to find your voice, connect with readers, and — let’s be real — turn a hobby into something sustainable. This course takes those principles and cranks them up to 11. We’ll explore the same five sections of the book but with actionable exercises, insights, and maybe a few jokes to keep things lively.
What’s different about this course?
This is a good question! It’s designed for advanced writers who want to go beyond the basics. You’ve already got the foundation — maybe a handful of followers, even some paid subscribers. Now it’s time to scale without losing your sanity. Think of it as a tailored growth journey, with Dr. Yildiz’s wisdom — and my slightly less wise commentary — to guide you.
Here’s what you’ll learn in Level 4, which will be uploaded to Udemy soon:
How to lead with your voice and build credibility in your niche.
Strategies for connecting deeply with readers — because writing isn’t just about words, it’s about relationships.
Sustainable ways to grow your audience and income without burning out.
Future-proofing your writing business with creativity and resilience.
Pushing boundaries to innovate and stay ahead in a crowded market.
Sounds like a lot, right?
Don’t worry — we’ll break it down step by step. By the end, you’ll have a toolkit of 30+ advanced strategies that aren’t just about writing but about leading, connecting, and thriving in this crazy world of online content.
Why was this book special to me for making a course about it
What I love about this book — and what you might love about this course — is that it’s not just about ticking boxes or following formulas. It’s about finding what works for you.
Dr. Yildiz designed the curriculum to be flexible and adaptable, so you can take the ideas and make them your own. Oh, and let’s not forget his focus on community. Trust me, folks, community isn’t just a buzzword here — it’s the secret sauce for long-term success.
So grab your notebooks and your coffee — or tea if that’s your thing — and get ready to dive in. This course isn’t just about learning; it’s about transformation. Let’s get started, shall we? Thank you for joining this joyful and exciting learning journey.
I am pleased that my account became a Substack bestseller in April 2025, gaining 133K subscribers for my education and community activities as a writer, editor, content curator, and nominator of the Substack Mastery Boost program.
I will document my process and strategy in a story. Thank you for supporting my content.
Although my stories hardly get any views on Medium now as they put me in the distribution jail unfairly, they go viral thanks to Substack, Digitalmehmet, my own website, YouTube, Udemy, and LinkedIn.
Purpose of this Series for New Readers
If you are following this series, you can skip this intro and start from the next section. I have to introduce it to new readers as otherwise it will not make sense to them.
This is a new series, upon request from my readers. I recently developed a course titled “From Zero to Substack Hero” and published it on Udemy and shared it on Content Marketing Strategy Insights owned by Dr Mehmet Yildiz who kindly allowed me to use his Substack Mastery book to design the curriculum.
Some writers and editor colleagues asked me whether I can share summaries for those who can’t purchase the course and have no access to Substack yet.
For those who don’t know me yet, I works as a media consultant, filmmaker, YouTuber, writer, editor, and content curator on Medium. I started using Substack after reading Dr. Mehmet Yildiz’s book, Substack Mastery: Insider Guides, from a Seasoned Content Strategist and Author. Dr. Yildiz is not just the author of this amazing book but also my mentor and teacher.
I’ve read and listened to this book multiple times, and with his permission, I decided to create this course as a way to give back to the freelance writing community on Medium and Substack.
What’s more, the income generated by this course will go toward the Substack Mastery Boost Pilot Program, which supports freelance writers in building their audiences with community collaboration and helping them gain more visibility to increase their earnings.
I introduced the course briefly on YouTube:
You can access these videos by subscribing as a basic member for my publication Technology, Gaming, Movies, and Social Media.
