Section 21: Level 4 Introduction for Mastery and Beyond

For those who missed, I shared the scripts of 20 sections covering levels 1, 2, and 3 of this exciting course. Today, I will provide a quick intro to Level 4 of From Zero to Substack Hero, which will be available on Udemy soon, but I have already uploaded the videos to my publication on Substack for members.

Level 4 of our journey — Mastery and Beyond — is built entirely around Dr. Yildiz’s incredible book, A Powerful Toolkit for Advanced Substack Newsletter Mastery. Now, if you’re an advanced freelance writer who’s serious about scaling your Substack, you’re in for a treat. And if you’re here by accident, well, stick around. You might learn something useful too!

Let me tell you, this book is no ordinary guide. I read it and listened to the audio version multiple times. It’s like a masterclass in print. Dr. Yildiz wrote it as a tool for growth, packed with lessons from his 40+ years of experience. It’s not some boring textbook filled with jargon. It’s honest and practical, and it has stories about his wins and mistakes. Yes, even the great Dr. Yildiz has made mistakes — and trust me, his reflections on them are gold.

I wrote a review of the book when I completed the beta reading in late December 2024.

My Review of “A Powerful Toolkit for Advanced Substack Newsletter Mastery”

Why This Unique Book Is the Companion Every Freelance Substack or Medium Writer Needs Now, More Than Ever

Another beta reader, Dr Mike Broadly, DHSc, also reviewed it. He became a bestseller recently by following rules diligently and engaging meaningfully.

A Game-Changing Resource & Exceptional Book for Advanced Freelance Writers

My Editorial Review of Dr. Mehmet Yildiz’s “A Powerful Toolkit for Advanced Substack Newsletter Mastery” as a beta…medium.com

Dr Yildiz uploaded all 47 chapters in digital and audio formats to his Content Marketing Strategy Insights publication on Substack.

Now, here’s the thing:

Substack is more than a platform. It’s an opportunity to find your voice, connect with readers, and — let’s be real — turn a hobby into something sustainable. This course takes those principles and cranks them up to 11. We’ll explore the same five sections of the book but with actionable exercises, insights, and maybe a few jokes to keep things lively.

What’s different about this course?

This is a good question! It’s designed for advanced writers who want to go beyond the basics. You’ve already got the foundation — maybe a handful of followers, even some paid subscribers. Now it’s time to scale without losing your sanity. Think of it as a tailored growth journey, with Dr. Yildiz’s wisdom — and my slightly less wise commentary — to guide you.

Here’s what you’ll learn in Level 4, which will be uploaded to Udemy soon:

How to lead with your voice and build credibility in your niche. Strategies for connecting deeply with readers — because writing isn’t just about words, it’s about relationships. Sustainable ways to grow your audience and income without burning out. Future-proofing your writing business with creativity and resilience. Pushing boundaries to innovate and stay ahead in a crowded market.

Sounds like a lot, right?

Don’t worry — we’ll break it down step by step. By the end, you’ll have a toolkit of 30+ advanced strategies that aren’t just about writing but about leading, connecting, and thriving in this crazy world of online content.

Why was this book special to me for making a course about it

What I love about this book — and what you might love about this course — is that it’s not just about ticking boxes or following formulas. It’s about finding what works for you.

Dr. Yildiz designed the curriculum to be flexible and adaptable, so you can take the ideas and make them your own. Oh, and let’s not forget his focus on community. Trust me, folks, community isn’t just a buzzword here — it’s the secret sauce for long-term success.

So grab your notebooks and your coffee — or tea if that’s your thing — and get ready to dive in. This course isn’t just about learning; it’s about transformation. Let’s get started, shall we? Thank you for joining this joyful and exciting learning journey.

I am pleased that my account became a Substack bestseller in April 2025, gaining 133K subscribers for my education and community activities as a writer, editor, content curator, and nominator of the Substack Mastery Boost program. I am grateful for this recognition. 🙏

I will document my process and strategy in a story. Thank you for supporting my content.

Although my stories hardly get any views on Medium now as they put me in the distribution jail unfairly, they go viral thanks to Substack, Digitalmehmet, my own website, YouTube, Udemy, and LinkedIn. It was a blessing in disguise when Medium ended my boost-nominator role, as I earn much better on Substack than I did on Medium now.

