Section 21: Level 4 Introduction for Mastery and Beyond

This course was designed for Udemy students based on the advanced version of the Substack Mastery
Jan 26, 2025
Transcript

For those who missed, I shared the scripts of 20 sections covering levels 1, 2, and 3 of this exciting course. Today, I will provide a quick intro to Level 4 of From Zero to Substack Hero, which will be available on Udemy soon, but I have already uploaded the videos to my publication on Substack for members.

Level 4 of our journey — Mastery and Beyond — is built entirely around Dr. Yildiz’s incredible book, A Powerful Toolkit for Advanced Substack Newsletter Mastery. Now, if you’re an advanced freelance writer who’s serious about scaling your Substack, you’re in for a treat. And if you’re here by accident, well, stick around. You might learn something useful too!

Let me tell you, this book is no ordinary guide. I read it and listened to the audio version multiple times. It’s like a masterclass in print. Dr. Yildiz wrote it as a tool for growth, packed with lessons from his 40+ years of experience. It’s not some boring textbook filled with jargon. It’s honest and practical, and it has stories about his wins and mistakes. Yes, even the great Dr. Yildiz has made mistakes — and trust me, his reflections on them are gold.

I wrote a review of the book when I completed the beta reading in late December 2024.

My Review of “A Powerful Toolkit for Advanced Substack Newsletter Mastery”
Why This Unique Book Is the Companion Every Freelance Substack or Medium Writer Needs Now, More Than Ever

Another beta reader, Dr Mike Broadly, DHSc, also reviewed it. He became a bestseller recently by following rules diligently and engaging meaningfully.

A Game-Changing Resource & Exceptional Book for Advanced Freelance Writers
My Editorial Review of Dr. Mehmet Yildiz’s “A Powerful Toolkit for Advanced Substack Newsletter Mastery” as a beta…medium.com

Dr Yildiz uploaded all 47 chapters in digital and audio formats to his Content Marketing Strategy Insights publication on Substack.

Now, here’s the thing:

Substack is more than a platform. It’s an opportunity to find your voice, connect with readers, and — let’s be real — turn a hobby into something sustainable. This course takes those principles and cranks them up to 11. We’ll explore the same five sections of the book but with actionable exercises, insights, and maybe a few jokes to keep things lively.

What’s different about this course?

This is a good question! It’s designed for advanced writers who want to go beyond the basics. You’ve already got the foundation — maybe a handful of followers, even some paid subscribers. Now it’s time to scale without losing your sanity. Think of it as a tailored growth journey, with Dr. Yildiz’s wisdom — and my slightly less wise commentary — to guide you.

Here’s what you’ll learn in Level 4, which will be uploaded to Udemy soon:

  1. How to lead with your voice and build credibility in your niche.

  2. Strategies for connecting deeply with readers — because writing isn’t just about words, it’s about relationships.

  3. Sustainable ways to grow your audience and income without burning out.

  4. Future-proofing your writing business with creativity and resilience.

  5. Pushing boundaries to innovate and stay ahead in a crowded market.

Sounds like a lot, right?

Don’t worry — we’ll break it down step by step. By the end, you’ll have a toolkit of 30+ advanced strategies that aren’t just about writing but about leading, connecting, and thriving in this crazy world of online content.

Why was this book special to me for making a course about it

What I love about this book — and what you might love about this course — is that it’s not just about ticking boxes or following formulas. It’s about finding what works for you.

Dr. Yildiz designed the curriculum to be flexible and adaptable, so you can take the ideas and make them your own. Oh, and let’s not forget his focus on community. Trust me, folks, community isn’t just a buzzword here — it’s the secret sauce for long-term success.

So grab your notebooks and your coffee — or tea if that’s your thing — and get ready to dive in. This course isn’t just about learning; it’s about transformation. Let’s get started, shall we? Thank you for joining this joyful and exciting learning journey.

I am pleased that my account became a Substack bestseller in April 2025, gaining 133K subscribers for my education and community activities as a writer, editor, content curator, and nominator of the Substack Mastery Boost program. I am grateful for this recognition. 🙏

I will document my process and strategy in a story. Thank you for supporting my content.

Although my stories hardly get any views on Medium now as they put me in the distribution jail unfairly, they go viral thanks to Substack, Digitalmehmet, my own website, YouTube, Udemy, and LinkedIn. It was a blessing in disguise when Medium ended my boost-nominator role, as I earn much better on Substack than I did on Medium now.

Purpose of this Series for New Readers

If you are following this series, you can skip this intro and start from the next section. I have to introduce it to new readers as otherwise it will not make sense to them.

This is a new series, upon request from my readers. I recently developed a course titled “From Zero to Substack Hero” and published it on Udemy and shared it on Content Marketing Strategy Insights owned by Dr Mehmet Yildiz who kindly allowed me to use his Substack Mastery book to design the curriculum.

Some writers and editor colleagues asked me whether I can share summaries for those who can’t purchase the course and have no access to Substack yet.

For those who don’t know me yet, I works as a media consultant, filmmaker, YouTuber, writer, editor, and content curator on Medium. I started using Substack after reading Dr. Mehmet Yildiz’s book, Substack Mastery: Insider Guides, from a Seasoned Content Strategist and Author. Dr. Yildiz is not just the author of this amazing book but also my mentor and teacher.

I’ve read and listened to this book multiple times, and with his permission, I decided to create this course as a way to give back to the freelance writing community on Medium and Substack.

What’s more, the income generated by this course will go toward the Substack Mastery Boost Pilot Program, which supports freelance writers in building their audiences with community collaboration and helping them gain more visibility to increase their earnings.

I introduced the course briefly on YouTube:

Links to Previous Sections We Covered

Section 1: What is Substack and Why It Matters — Course Scripts

Section 2: Using Substack Notes for Audience Growth

Section 3: Growing on Substack with Peer Recommendations

Section 4: Crafting a Growth Strategy

Section 5: The Importance of Editorial Excellence and Self-Editing for Growing Our Audience

Section 6: Maintaining Privacy on Substack to Prevent Undesirable Situations

Section 7: Using LinkedIn to Grow Your Substack Publications

Section 8: What Makes Readers Pay for Newsletters

Section 9: Substack Boost Options

Section 10: Marketing and Sales Strategies for Substack

Section 11: Integrating Blogging with Your Substack Publications for Audience Growth and More Income

Section 12: The Ultimate Guide to Substack Discounts and Founding Memberships

Section 13: Essential Principles for Freelance Writers Beyond Substack

Section 14: Adding Interactive Educational Programs to Your Substack Newsletters

Section 15: Integrating Substack with Patreon for Growth and Engagement

Section 16: Effective Use of Polls in Substack Newsletters

Section 17: Why and How to Add Surveys to Substack

Section 18: How Substack Writers Can Leverage Reedsy to Become Published Authors

Section 19: 14 Powerful Tools and Strategies to Elevate Your Substack

Section 20: Sustaining Your Substack for Long-Term Success

Section 21: Mastery and Beyond

If you prefer to become a student on Udemy, I have provided significant discounts. Here are the links to vouchers for the three levels I created.

From Zero to Substack Hero — Level 1

From Zero to Substack Hero — Level 2

From Zero to Substack Hero — Level 3 NEW

I will publish level 4 soon. Here is what Level 4 is about:

Index of From Zero to Substack Hero Videos

Introduction to Substack Training Program by Aiden: From Zero to Substack Hero

Section 1: What is Substack and Why It Matters

Section 2: Using Substack Notes for Audience Growth

Section 3: Growing on Substack with Peer Recommendations

Section 4: Crafting a Growth Strategy

Section 5: The Importance of Editorial Excellence and Self-Editing for Growing Our Audience

Section 6: Maintaining Privacy on Substack

Section 7: Using LinkedIn to Grow Your Substack

Section 8: What Makes Readers Pay for Newsletters

Section 9: Substack Boost Options

Section 10: Marketing and Sales Strategies for Substack

Section 11: Integrating Blogging with Your Substack Publications for Audience Growth and More Income

Section 12: The Ultimate Guide to Substack Discounts and Founding Memberships

Section 13: Essential Principles for Freelance Writers Beyond Substack

Section 14: Adding Interactive Educational Programs to Your Substack

Section 15: Integrating Substack with Patreon for Growth and Engagement

Section 16: Effective Use of Polls in Substack Newsletters

Section 17: Why and How to Add Surveys to Substack

Section 18: How Substack Writers Can Leverage Reedsy to Become Published Authors and Scale Their Publishing Business with Global Collaboration

Section 19: 14 Powerful Tools and Strategies to Elevate Your Substack

Section 20: Sustaining Your Substack for Long-Term Success

Section 21:Mastery and Beyond

Section 22: Why Advanced Substack Writers Must Be Leaders in Their Fields

Section 23: Establishing Your Author Platform for Lasting Success

Section 24: How to Capture Attention: Leading, Engaging, and Inspiring Your Audience on Substack

Section 25: Why Publishing a Book Is Vital for Advanced Substack Writers

Section 26: Podcasts, Webinars, and YouTube Videos to Enrich Content and Increase Engagement

Section 27: Using Social Media Strategically and Smartly

Section 28: Blogging and Guest Blogging for Freelance Writers

Section 29: Experimenting with Humility, Vulnerability, and Authenticity

Section 30: interviewing fellow writers and thought leaders

Section 31: Deliver High-Quality Content in an Integrated and Strategic Way.

Section 32: Subscriber Success Stories

Section 33: Gaining Credibility and Collaborating Effectively

Section 34: Personalizing and Rebranding Newsletters for Long-Term Value

Section 35: Curate High-Value Content and Present It in a Customized Way

Section 36: Create Compelling Series or Multi-Part Content Like a Fiction Author

Section 37: How Reader Feedback Shapes Your Content and Growth

Section 38: How to Use Bonuses and Limited-Time Offers to Strengthen Reader Engagement

Section 39: How Monthly Challenges and Thoughtful Commenting Build a Thriving Community

Section 40: How to Expand Your Reach with Referrals, Influencer Collaborations, and Niche Communities

Section 41: How Shareable Infographics and Visual Content Can Expand Your Reach

Section 42: How to Build a Thriving Community Space and Lead It Passionately

Section 43: How a Simple Daily Routine Can Help You Grow Your Substack Newsletter

Section 44: Why Advanced Writers Should Consider Hiring a Virtual Assistant

Section 45: How to Develop a Strong Writing Voice That Resonates with Your Audience

Section 46: Why Advanced Freelance Writers Benefit from Multiple Publications

Section 47: A Daily Routine to Gradually Scale Your Substack Newsletter

Section 48: Why Advanced Writers Should Consider Hiring a Digital Marketing Expert

Section 49: Making Affiliate Marketing Work for You Without Compromising Integrity

Section 50: Shifting to 90% Paid Content for Lasting Growth and Stability

You can access these videos by subscribing as a basic member for my publication Technology, Gaming, Movies, and Social Media.

If you want some inspiration for Substack, especially if you are a YouTuber, TikToker, or podcaster, you may check out this story.

I will soon start a series of blog posts and TikTok videos to give bite size insights from these videos for education and inspiration purposes as give back to the community.

Thanks for reading my story and celebrating my first 50 students and 500 subscribers on Substack. I wish you the best as well.

Mike Broadly, DHSc explained the value of the Substack Mastery Boost Pilot in a recent story. I am also member of this community and enjoy the benefits.

We Are Building a Creative Support Path for Freelance Writers in 2025
We will offer customized services based on the needs of creators, freelancers, and content entrepreneurs with…medium.com

All funds earned from these courses and books will go to the Substack Mastery Boost Pilot program which we initiated in November 2024 which is planned to take until December 2025. Then in 2026 it will be a low cost education and marketing service for freelance writers.

If you are a new reader, check out some of my most loved stories from different topics in my writing collection on this platform.

Gaming, Fun, and Humor: The Lifelines That Rescued Me From Social Media’s Grip on My Life

What Car Shows Mean to Me and How They Enriched My Life

A Movie Makers Oscar Predictions

AI Can Now Create Photorealistic Videos From Just a Text Prompt

Meet Top Writers of Medium on YouTube

Finding Comfort in Blocks: How Minecraft Eased My First Time Loneliness and Intense Grief at 17

