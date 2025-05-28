Content Marketing Strategy Insights

Content Marketing Strategy Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mike Broadly's avatar
Dr Mike Broadly
3d

This is hands-down the most empowering initiative I have come across on this platform. While most folks recycle second-hand advice like “post more Notes” or “write every day,” you actually show what real value looks like for creators. Thank you—truly—from the bottom of my heart. ❤️Your insight is stunning, your generosity inspiring. I am seriously considering using your consultancy and book to build a store—not for myself, but for my grandchildren, who currently sell digital products on platforms that take a painful bite out of their earnings. I may be a digitally challenged grandfather, but I’m determined to prove you can teach new tricks to an old dog. 👽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Aiden MC's avatar
Aiden MC
3d

This is one of the most inspiring things I have read here, Dr Yildiz. As Dr Broadly said so many people throw around generic tips but you actually built something that creators can use. That’s rare, and it hit me hard. As a young filmmaker, YouTuber, and Udemy Instructor, trying to grow my own brand and earn without handing over half my income to platforms, this feels like a game-changer. I haven't thought before I could run my own store without spending thousands or learning to code. Your story made me believe I can—and should—take ownership. I will grab your book and learn from your setup. This could be the blueprint for creators like me to take back control—and keep more of what we earn. I already have a WordPress site and understand writing CSS code and web design so I am ahead of the game. I can be a contributor to your consultancy business next year. It will be a pleasure for me to extend it as a service to creators, freelancers, and entrepreneurs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mehmet Yildiz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture