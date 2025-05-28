What Creators Can Learn From My Vision, Design Principles, Proof of Concept, and Implementation Activities - Link for Medium Readers

Dear friends, I trust this post finds you well. I couldn’t write for a while as I was on top of a few critical initiatives for our community. Today, I will introduce one of them by sharing my vision and personal experience, which can be invaluable for every writer and our readers. I enjoy sharing my content marketing strategies to empower creators, freelancers, and content startups.

My vision as an inventor and combinatorial innovator is to help every creator, freelancer, and startup in my circle establish and own their online shops, enabling them to achieve financial independence. I wrote this story to educate and inspire creators by showing them opportunities to market and sell their digital products like articles, newsletters, books, podcasts, or videos by taking ownership of their content and audience with minimal investment.

Over the last two decades, I have architected and designed multiple e-commerce solutions for multi-billion-dollar organizations selling products and services directly to consumers. As this story is longer than an email, please consider reading it on the website or app version of Substack. You may also try to engage on the Medium version to learn from the comments of other writers there.

An Introduction to the Capabilities of WooCommerce on WordPress for Marketing and Selling Products

Writers and book authors spend years crafting meaningful work. Yet most remain underpaid and undervalued, trapped on platforms that prioritize their own growth over the creators’ well-being.

After retiring from my 40+ year career in the corporate world, I reflected deeply on this imbalance. For decades, I designed e-commerce systems for global enterprises, helping them sell products and services directly to millions.

My work in enterprise and business architecture serving billion-dollar corporate enterprise solutions as a seasoned technologist was recognized with industry certifications, including the Distinguished Architect title from The Open Group and badges from IBM, including retail specialization presented by Credly.

But when I started publishing my own books, I noticed something troubling: most writers still rely on platforms that limit their reach, control their audience data, and take a significant share of their revenue.

So I decided to build my own online bookstore as a proof of concept with no ad spend, no paid promotions , just organic reach, quality books, and professional design.

Within 24 hours, my store received nearly 10,000 views. This article explains how I did it and, more importantly, why every serious writer and creator deserves a digital space of their own.

One of my services is to help them create their own line shops in a cost-effective manner using state-of-the-art technologies and technological tools.

I wrote this story to educate and inspire creators by showing them opportunities to market and sell their products by taking ownership of their content and audience with minimal investment.

Why Writers and Book Authors Need Their Own Digital Stores

Most writers still depend on borrowed platforms (marketplaces, social media, and publisher websites) to share and sell their work.

While these platforms offer visibility, they come with limitations: shifting algorithms, restricted monetization, and little to no control over audience relationships.

In my experience, both in enterprise architecture and as an author, the biggest shift in power occurs when creators own the infrastructure where their work is discovered, purchased, and appreciated.

Having your own digital store means:

You set the terms. No hidden fees, no sudden policy changes, no dependence on third-party gatekeepers.

You own the customer relationship. You can reach your readers directly, offer them updates, bonuses, and thank-yous, and build genuine loyalty.

You can diversify your offerings. Sell books, courses, services, affiliate products, or exclusive bundles from one place without needing multiple tools.

You build long-term equity. Each visitor, each sale, and each returning customer contributes to something you fully control and can grow over time.

The biggest myth is that digital stores are too technical or expensive to set up. That may have been true twenty years ago.

But today, with tools like WooCommerce on WordPress hosting platform, you can build a professional store with minimal cost and effort, especially when you apply modern design thinking and a bit of strategic insight.

This is not just about selling books. It's about building a professional, independent presence that reflects the value of your work.

Writers deserve more than exposure. They deserve ownership.

What Is WooCommerce Exactly?

For those unfamiliar with it or who have only heard its name on the Internet, WooCommerce is not just a plugin. It was like a revolution that began back in 2011.

For over a decade, it has empowered creators, dreamers, and small business owners to build online stores on their own terms without handing over their content, customers, or hard-earned money to platforms that do not have their best interests at heart.

As someone who has spent decades architecting complex systems for billion-dollar companies, I chose WooCommerce not because it is trendy, but because it is battle-tested, open, and creator-first.

WooCommerce has grown with the internet. It has matured alongside WordPress. And today, it stands as one of the most trusted platforms in the world not because of flashy ads or Silicon Valley funding, but because of the millions of people who use it, build on it, and support each other every day.

Its open-source nature means you are not locked into someone else’s rules. Its large and generous community means you are never alone. And its proven track record indicates that the store you build today will still serve you tomorrow.

For writers and book authors, WooCommerce represents freedom. The freedom to own your audience, set your prices, offer discounts, reward loyal readers, and build something that reflects your voice, not someone else’s algorithm.

This is why I built my own bookstore on WooCommerce and why I now help others do the same. Because every writer deserves a storefront that respects their work, grows with their ambitions, and stands the test of time.

Speaking of freedom, something unforgettable occurred on January 1, 2025. That was the day I released Cortisol Clarity for society a book born from decades of science, experience, and pain turned into healing.

The book found its way onto the shelves of Amazon, Apple, Google, Kobo, Thalia, Everand, and other respected bookstores globally. The early response was heartwarming messages from readers, endorsements from health professionals, and over 10,000 copies sold in the first months.

Encouraged, I approached to a print book distributor for broader distribution. Their reply? “This book is not original enough and not a good fit for our customers.” I smiled and thanked them for the rejection. Not out of bitterness, but because I knew something they did not. This book was never written for gatekeepers. It was written for people who needed answers, clarity, and hope. And those people found it with my own efforts.

That moment reminded me why freedom matters for creators. True value does not always come with permission. Sometimes, it comes from walking away from validation and standing firm in the truth we are called to share. Nowadays, rejections no longer bother me because I've learned to create my own platforms and attract loyal readers. This is a fantastic feeling every creator should experience.

Here Is Why I Chose WooCommerce and WordPress Hosting and Why It Matters for Creators Based on My Personal Experience, Not Theory

Through my consultancy work and decades of experience in enterprise architecture, I have evaluated and implemented numerous e-commerce and content management solutions, ranging from custom platforms for Fortune 500 retailers to high-availability systems for government and educational sectors.

Yet when it came to building my own store and helping independent creators build theirs I turned to a reliable, flexible, and cost-effective combination: WooCommerce on WordPress hosting as I have been using this platform for a long time due to its high domain authority, industry, reputation, and excellent customer service.

This decision was not random. It was guided by clear architectural and strategic principles that I have followed for years:

Open-source flexibility : Unlike closed platforms, WooCommerce and WordPress give creators complete control over functionality, design, data, and integrations. This is vital for long-term sustainability.

Scalability and modularity : As needs evolve, this system can grow, whether you’re adding pre-orders, coupons, affiliate tools, subscriptions, or digital downloads.

Ownership and independence : There are no hidden fees, content restrictions, or algorithmic barriers. You are not at the mercy of a third party’s business model.

Community and support : A vast developer and plugin ecosystem makes customization and troubleshooting easier, something I have leveraged repeatedly in my consulting engagements.

Boosting your own content within your budget: WordPress offers a cost-effective marketing, especially through Blaze, which I will introduce in another story.

To ensure this platform truly met the needs of solo creators, I did what I always do before any major solution rollout: I built a proof of concept (POC). Within days, I had a working prototype that supported book listings, digital downloads, coupons, affiliate tracking, pre-orders, and clean customer checkout, without paid plugins or external marketing.

That POC became the foundation of my own online bookstore, which attracted 9,923 views with 12 product sales on day one, without any ads or paid promotions. I only added three books out of my 40+ books in this proof of concept two days ago.

Like several book authors, the first customer,

, a marketing expert and

, kindly tested the proof of concept yesterday and confirmed that it worked well from her end.

I haven’t promoted this POC bookstore yet. Imagine I write blog posts about it, distribute them to my Substack subscribers, blaze it on WordPress, share on my socials, and add them to my landing pages, so that many people can access it and benefit from my books at a discounted price.

The impact is massive, and it is possible for every creator to replicate it. Having a digital store for freelancer writers, book authors, and Substack writers is the most lucrative way to grow their subscribers. 99% of my Substack subscribers come from my own platforms, not from Substack itself. Many writers miss this opportunity.

This experience confirmed my belief: Writers and creators do not need to wait for permission or invest in expensive development to run their own stores. They just need the right structure, the right tools, and a little guidance.

That is why, starting in 2026, I will officially introduce a new consultancy offering: a tailored, strategic package to help writers, book authors, coaches, and digital entrepreneurs build and own their digital storefronts. This will include:

Step-by-step guidance from idea to launch

Personalized store setup on WooCommerce

Theme customization to reflect your brand

Digital product integration (books, courses, products, services)

Affiliate setup, coupon systems, and payment options

Ongoing advisory support from someone who speaks both business and technology fluently.

Too many creators remain stuck, believing e-commerce is beyond their reach. My goal is to show them otherwise, backed by real experience, not just theory.

Your content is your asset. Your store is your home. It is time to own both.

How Will I Transfer My Skills to Authors, Freelancers, and Startups

In addition to my consultancy services, I will also share my experiences and insights in a publicly available book, available at a low cost in multiple bookstores soon.

It is called “Monetize Your Passion with WooCommerce: A Step-by-Step Guide for Writers, Podcasters, YouTubers, and Solopreneurs.”

I talk about writers in this post, and you may wonder whether there is any value in this initiative for the reader. The short answer is a big YES!

What is the biggest value for readers?

A meaningful discount directly from me to you. By offering my books through my own shop, I can cut out middlemen and pass on at least 30% savings that would have gone to big platforms. Now, that value stays with my readers, where it belongs.

Imagine a world where every writer owns their bookstore. No gatekeepers. Just creators and readers, supporting each other. That is the future I believe in. So, I am building it, one story, one book, and one bookstore at a time.

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

If you want to learn more about this initiative, please leave a comment or contact me directly via this link. I will be happy to answer your question.

