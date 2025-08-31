Why was waiting necessary? Why am I publishing this Tier-20 Udemy course now? And how is this education program built to empower creators for the long run? Link to the Medium version and my blog post.

Happy weekend!

Dear Creators, Writers, Book Authors, and Content Startups,

Today, I have an inspiring update and an invitation to become beta students for a remarkable course for advanced writers, your instructor (Aiden), and I poured our hearts and souls into in the last six months.

This post is not about selling a course, as it is not my goal; rather, it is about inviting beta learners to benefit from it, collectively improve it, and make it a valuable community resource. I want to provide an experience-based, empowering, affordable, and comprehensive learning program that remains accessible in today’s economic climate. Marketing any product or service is essential, as potential buyers must be aware of it for it to exist and be useful.

In business terms, the knowledge, frameworks, and insider strategies gathered in this program would normally be spread across multiple programs costing well over a thousand dollars.

By consolidating this program into a single, structured system, I aim to make high-level professional development accessible while ensuring it reflects the depth, breadth, rigor, and time investment required to create it. As you’d appreciate, creating a just 10-minute video takes at least 10 hours. We made over 50 videos, and it is impossible to justify the price we offer for beta learners.

After six months of careful preparation and reviews, I am pleased to inform you that the From Zero to Substack Hero: Advanced Mega Bundle (Levels 4, 5, and 6) is now published and has passed Udemy’s Quality Assurance review.

(a media expert in Australia) completed recording the videos over a month ago, but the additional time was necessary for me. Alongside my hectic schedule, I wanted to ensure fundamental requirements were fully met so the course would be accepted without compromise as a beta offering to the public.

Based on my four decades of educational experience, I know that it is impossible to make any course perfect. So instead of dealing with analysis paralysis, I got it published in a reasonable shape and form and offered it to beta learners for further improvement. We need to act with agility and improve incrementally.

I chose to release the course yesterday with a significant launch discount for interested beta students. In the current economic climate, many freelance writers, book authors, and content startups are facing financial challenges. I see this as an opportunity to extend generosity and open the doors of access as widely as possible.

At the same time, I am aware that giving access to education materials for free rarely creates genuine commitment. A small investment ensures that learners approach the course with responsibility, focus, and accountability, qualities that are essential for progress.

This is not just a recording of existing material. Over the next month, I will continue to enhance the course with exclusive content drawn from my private coaching sessions, where I share strategies, new methods, and insider perspectives that are not available elsewhere.

My aim is to turn this into an outstanding lifelong learning experience that empowers committed learners to refine their voice, expand their reach, and grow with confidence on Substack and beyond with the knowledge and skills required.

By keeping the price at a minimal level for early beta learners, I hope to strike a balance between generosity and sustainability. It enables me to cover production costs, ensure continuous improvement, and reward those who join us at this early beta stage with lifetime access to every update.

All I ask from beta students is honest feedback on what you find missing, unclear, or needing more depth in the videos, assignments, checklists, or essays. This feedback will be invaluable for me to improve the course and make it a valuable community resource.

I will enrich the core lessons with supplementary articles and additional guidance so that this becomes a lifelong learning resource. The skills we discuss extend beyond Substack or Patreon and can be applied to any platform, even those we have not yet imagined.

This course does not contain simple things like how to use Substack or use countless Notes daily to succeed. They have been covered concisely in L1. This is L4, 5, 6 strategic success tips you can’t find elsewhere without paying a premium price. They include novel and nuanced information, which helped me gain over 200,000 subscribers in the last 12 months.

Thanks to Substack, Medium, and my author platforms, without any paid advertisements, the From Zero to Substack Hero course was found and is now used by students in 18 different countries, with the majority from the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Most students are from the United States and Australia through our connections on Substack, Patreon, and my website. We haven’t even done any marketing or promotion yet.

About the Advanced Course - Udemy Tier 20

Welcome to From Zero to Substack Hero Advanced Mega Bundle, Including Levels 4, 5, and 6 on Udemy.com

This course is for advanced Substack growth, newsletter marketing, audience engagement, and ethical monetization for professional creators, freelance writers, book authors, and content startups who want to scale their writing, content development, and newsletter marketing business using Substack integrated with other platforms like Patreon, Medium, Kit, Skool, Vocal Media, email marketing tools, and others.

This advanced bundle provides creators with a comprehensive system to scale their Substack publications with guidance, clarity, and confidence.

You learn high-level newsletter marketing, audience engagement, ethical monetization, and community leadership that fit real-life business, marketing, and sales workflows. Although the course was developed within the Substack context, the knowledge gained from it can be applied to any platform for the target audience.

We included 7.5 hours of video instructions, featuring the unabridged audio version of the book A Powerful Toolkit for Substack Newsletter Mastery: How to Scale Your Newsletters and Reach Thousands for a Successful Writing Business. [ISBN:9798227352170]

You will receive a PDF copy of Substack & Beyond Combo for 5 Books in One: A Complete, Affordable System for Freelancers, Startups, & Lifelong Learners [ISBN:9798231500475], around 1,000 pages of step-by-step guidance for newsletters, email integration, affiliate marketing, and publishing.

In addition, you can download a PDF copy of the Substack Eminence as a Neurostrategic Blueprint: For Ultra-Advanced Writers Who Want to Scale with Clarity, Authority, and Integrity. [ISBN:9798230933595]

This ultra-advanced book is written for executives and scholars who aim to distinguish themselves in their fields and achieve eminence in the online writing world, utilizing multiple frameworks and cognitive models.

Instructions come from

(narrator) and

(curriculum writer), who is a cognitive scientist, technologist, educator, futurist, and content marketing strategist.

Both instructors are best-selling Substack authors with thousands of subscribers, serving as leaders of the Substack Mastery community and ILLUMINATION Integrated Publications on Medium, Substack, Patreon, and the Digitalmehmet Content Ecosystem.

The teaching utilizes the SMART MIND Loop™ and the PILLAR™ frameworks to enhance cognition, focus, attention, memory, task-switching, timing, decision-making, review, and output, enabling advanced writers to make steady progress toward lifelong learning abilities.

The course will guide you in building durable Substack publications by improving trust signals, refining your voice, running bold experiments, integrating multiple tools, and utilizing the powerful audience-building features of Substack and Patreon to support paid members.

You will learn how to create a simple value ladder, design high-retention series, and use referral programs, partnerships, and analytics to guide decisions. The course also covers cyber-safe practices, email deliverability, and privacy practices to comply with industry requirements.

What you will learn at a high level:

· Substack growth strategies for freelance writers, book authors, and content startups · Newsletter marketing that improves open rates, click-throughs, retention, and paid upgrades · Audience research, reader segmentation, and clear personalization without complexity · Editorial planning for series and multi-part content that encourages sharing and replies · Ethical monetization: paid tiers, memberships, workshops, sponsorships, and products · Cross-platform growth that connects Substack with Medium, website, and community tools · Book marketing on Substack: reader councils, preorders, launch sequences, and reviews · Analytics for content decisions: headline testing, cohort patterns, and subscriber health · Referral programs, collaborations, and interview pipelines for steady audience growth · Workflow systems: daily and scale routines, simple automation, and virtual assistant onboarding · Email deliverability and security: SPF, DKIM, DMARC, 2FA, phishing awareness · SMART MIND Loop™ in practice: Attention, Timing, Reflection, Outcome Tracking, Distraction Blocking · How to distinguish yourself in your field and aim for eminence.

Who this course is for:

· Advanced freelance writers who want reliable growth and clear paths to paid tiers · Book authors who launch and market titles through Substack with reader trust · Advanced Creators and content startups building a media product with simple systems and strong community practices · Marketing and communications teams that need an integrated plan across Substack, email, social, and community · Alumni of Udemy Levels 1–3 who are ready for advanced tactics and scale-up routines

What does this course include?

· 7+ hours of video, including a full audiobook of the Substack Mastery toolkit · 1,000-page PDF: Substack & Beyond Combo for 5 Books in One · A PDF copy of the Substack Eminence as a Neurostrategic Blueprint: For Ultra-Advanced Writers Who Want to Scale with Clarity, Authority, and Integrity. · Downloadable essays and book chapters · Links to valuable and free community resources · Case studies, assignments, quizzes, and Q&A support to maintain the motivation and learning progress

What are the requirements for beta learners?

· Basic familiarity with Substack or completion of Levels 1–3 is helpful · A computer and a weekly time block for practice and review · Optional: Substack or Medium, and preferably a Patreon account for integration

Quick Summary of Business Value

— 85% beta discount ($16.50, list value $109.99)

— Includes 7.5 hours of video, audiobook, and a 1,200-page PDF bundle including 6 books from the Substack Newsletter Mastery, Excellence, and Eminence Series

— Lifetime updates, private coaching content from Patreon, and a 30-day refund guarantee by Udemy

You learn from two Substack practitioners who publish consistently, lead active communities, and teach with humility and clarity.

The instruction combines real-world examples, practical tools, and concise reviews, allowing you to apply each step immediately.

We invite you to enroll today and build a Substack presence that serves your readers well, grows with integrity, and supports your professional goals for financial freedom and a lasting legacy.

How to Access this Course and Previous Levels

The narrator of the course, Aiden, has already provided over 40% discounts on the three levels for September. I linked the vouchers below:

As the designer of the Level 4–6 curriculum, I am offering an 85% launch discount for one month to beta students at the following link.

Every enrollment comes with Udemy’s 30-day money-back guarantee, which means the risk is entirely on us.

I intend to make this a low-cost yet meaningful investment in your learning and professional growth.

Substack is one of the most creator-friendly platforms available today, and the skills you gain here will also serve you across other platforms like Medium, Patreon, Kit, Vocal Media, and future platforms we cannot yet foresee. Get your 85% discount via this beta learner's voucher.

Members of the Substack Mastery Boost Pilot already have unlimited access to the videos of From Zero to Substack Hero via my Content Marketing Strategy Insights or Aiden’s Technology, Gaming, Movies, and Social Media publications. We will add every update from Udemy to Substack as well.

Aiden is also generously sharing the scripts of the course for free on my author platform, on Medium, and on Substack. Here is a celebration for our first 109 students who recently graduated from the program.

Celebrating the 109th Graduate on Udemy with Substack Mastery

Aiden will provide updates via the official page of From Zero to Substack Hero at Digitalmehmet Content Ecosystem.

From Zero to Substack Hero Training Program on Udemy - The Digitalmehmet Content Ecosystem



For scholars and senior executives, I authored a book titled Substack Eminence as a Neurostrategic Blueprint: For Ultra-Advanced Writers Who Want to Scale with Clarity, Authority, and Integrity. It was published yesterday. I introduced it in a story recently. Students of this course and members of my publications will get it for free.

Here’s Why I Wanted to Write a Scholarly and Executive-Level Book About Substack

Despite low financial incentive, a specialised book born from decades of neurostrategy, written for scholars and senior…

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

Invitation to ILLUMINATION Scholar

Talking of scholar, we now have a publication called ILLUMINATION Scholarly, which I introduced recently, and yesterday, I posted the first draft of the submission guidelines. If you write research-based stories, you are welcome to join. You can apply by sending your Medium ID to this registration portal form.

Introduction to Technology Horizons 2050 and Beyond: Emerging Technologies Shaping the Next 50 Years of Human and Machine Evolution

What will the world look like in 2050 when emerging technologies in biology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and space exploration converge into one interconnected fabric of human and machine evolution?

In Technology Horizons 2050 and Beyond, I draw on five decades of work in technology, cognitive science, and global innovation to predict the coming five decades.

The future will not wait for us to be ready. It will unfold in the minds of those who dare to see it before it arrives, who can stand at the intersection of science and imagination, and who have the courage to turn the improbable into the inevitable. This book is an invitation to be among them.

I invite you to subscribe to my publications on Substack, where I offer experience-based and original content on health, content strategy, book authoring, and technology topics you can’t find online to inform and inspire my readers.

If you are a writer, you are welcome to join my publications by sending a request via this link. I support 38K writers who contribute to my publications on this platform. You can contact me via my website. If you are a new writer, check out my writing list to find some helpful stories for your education. My free blog posts include free articles, stories, and curated content from other writers.

You can find out about my scholarly work on my Google Scholar or Bohrium profiles. Some of my technical credentials on Credly. You may check out my other most loved stories on this platform. As a new instructor, my Udemy profile includes 3 Substack courses, and I will publish more soon.

You may check out my other most loved stories on this platform.

Here are links to my FEATURED series of 50+ books on Amazon markets:

Check out my books at Apple Stores or my discount bookstore.