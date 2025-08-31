Content Marketing Strategy Insights

Aug 31

Thanks for the kind mention, Dr Yildiz. Your support means a lot to me. It was an absolute pleasure to learn from your content while developing this course.

Aug 31

A huge congratulations to both Aiden and Dr Mehmet! I owe most of my online success to these two Aussie mates who hold my hand kindly put me under their wings. Once more as a passionate learner, I was the first student who completed Advanced version today. It took me around 8 hours and it was worth the time and money which was equivalent of 2 cups of coffee in Australia.

If you don't believe I wrote an article and linked my proud certificate to it. https://medium.com/illumination/my-weekend-achievement-i-got-my-certificate-for-the-advanced-version-of-from-zero-to-substack-hero-5bf6c67336d7

I also blogged it to inspire people beyond Medium and Substack as I always do so my subscribers significantly increases when I do this for 10 minutes daily. https://digitalmehmet.com/author/michaelb75/ Blogging is not rocket science by the way and any one can do on their site or become a guest blogger like me and reap benefits. Unless you invest on your education and learn from the experienced ones, Substack can be extremely hard to navigate. Every job requires education. If you are serious in earning income on Substack first you need to sharpen your sword as I have been doing consistently. Learning never ends. I am now close to my late 70s and still learn something new every day.

