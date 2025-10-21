Readers from Medium can access this story via this link and engage there.

The Impact of Technological Failure on Business and Public

Dear Subscribers, I trust this important post with some valuable tips finds you well. This is a follow-up on our short post on Substack yesterday, now including the strategic lessons we need to learn.

In the last few days, my inbox has been inundated with comments from writers contributing to my publications due to some changes on Medium, but yesterday, messages and alerts reached a climax after something unexpected happened, which forced me to send a quick newsletter via Substack as Medium was down.

It was as if the sky were falling down in my world. I couldn’t write anything since the last interview, when I introduced magnificent Divine Paul. So, today, finally, I had a chance to write this short and heartfelt story after the relieving recovery to inform, educate, and inspire you.

Those who were unaware might ask what happened. The AWS (Amazon Web Services) failure began with a faulty update to DynamoDB, which corrupted a Domain Name System (DNS) component, the part of the internet that translates readable names into numeric addresses.

Once that broke, internal services could not find each other. Monitoring tools misread the problem and amplified the instability, causing a chain reaction across AWS’s dependent layers.

By the next day, engineers restored normal service. There was no evidence of a cyberattack, just a perfect storm of human error, software complexity, and scale.

Some people were cursing Medium and swearing at poor Tony (CEO of Medium) as if he caused the global trouble. I humorously said, “Don’t blame Coach Tony, blame the guy with more money.”

You know whom I’m talking about: centibillionaire and honorable Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon Web Services and more, like almost half of the digital world. Now, NVIDIA is catching up even stronger, so I am writing two volumes of books about it.

I have worked through thousands of technology disruptions during my forty-five years in business and enterprise architecture in global technology and healthcare companies. Some were small configuration mistakes. Others were global events that stopped industries in their tracks.

The outage on 20 October 2025 belongs to the latter group. It was a reminder that even the strongest systems can lose balance for a moment.

Yesterday, Amazon Web Services, the backbone of much of the modern internet, suffered a cascading failure after a technical fault in its Northern Virginia region.

Within minutes, major platforms such as Medium, Substack, Amazon.com, and Udemy were unreachable. Media outlets, banks, and airlines soon followed. For a few hours, much of the internet felt eerily silent.

I was affected on both sides of the equation, as a creator trying to write and publish, and as a publication owner managing thousands of writers. Countless writers were demanding to know why their stories were so delayed.

Apart from Medium, I also could not log into Substack, Amazon KDP, or Udemy for my daily work. So, I thought something strange was happening and started investigating through my technology network, which soon pointed out that the DNS error stemmed from AWS in Virginia.

My Slack channels overflowed with thousands of messages from writers asking what was happening. My inbox is filled with confused readers and contributors who couldn’t access Medium and asked whether it had been hacked. For hours, the ecosystem I had spent years building felt frozen.

When I realized Substack recovered first, I used it to post a short newsletter explaining the outage and encouraging patience.

That small act, communicating calmly during uncertainty, was a lesson in resilience. It reminded me that leadership in the digital era requires as much emotional steadiness as technical literacy.

What This Reveals About Our Digital Foundations

Over the decades, the internet has grown into a vast yet concentrated ecosystem. A handful of cloud providers, such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and IBM, carry most of the world’s traffic.

This centralization brings efficiency but also fragility. When a single region fails, thousands of dependent applications suffer. The illusion of infinite redundancy meets the reality of shared infrastructure.

This outage showed how deeply interwoven creative and commercial life has become with these invisible systems.

A journalist in London, a designer in Melbourne, and a small business in Singapore all rely on the same data center in Virginia without ever thinking about it.

Lessons for Technology Leaders

In my decades of Enterprise Architecture experience, successful organizations handle outages through prepared empathy, a mix of technical readiness and human clarity.

Map dependencies. Know which external services your business depends on. Most firms underestimate how many systems pass through a single provider. Design graceful degradation. Build modes where your product slows down instead of stopping. Show cached content, display clear messages, and keep essential data safe. Practice recovery. Rehearse failovers and communication. The time to test your incident plan is before the crisis. Communicate early. Your customers forgive downtime faster than silence. Calm, factual updates restore confidence faster than technical perfection.

Lessons for Creators and Publication Owners

Creators live at the edge of these ecosystems. We depend on platforms for visibility, storage, and monetization.

When they fail, so does our rhythm. The solution is balance.

Keep local copies of every draft and key document. Diversify channels. Maintain at least two publishing routes — your website, Substack, or any platform that gives you direct reader access. Use moments of outage to connect personally with your audience. A brief, honest note can turn confusion into loyalty.

When Substack returned before Medium, that single functioning platform allowed me to continue communicating. It reminded me why creators need independence within interdependence.

Lessons for Society and Policy Makers

The broader question goes beyond cloud architecture. It touches the social contract between users and technology providers. Should so much of global communication depend on a few companies?

Society benefits from efficiency but suffers when resilience is undervalued. The public deserves transparency, governments need accountability, and providers must promptly disclose root causes.

Decentralization, through multi-cloud strategies, open standards, and community-hosted services, can reduce systemic risk.

What I Have Learned After Decades of Outages

Every disruption teaches humility.

Most begin with one small, well-intentioned change that interacts with something old and unseen.

Prevention helps, but preparation matters more. The teams, like Substack and Udemy, that recover quickly share two traits: they practice for failure, and they communicate with care.

In my career, I have witnessed how calm and mindful leadership turns outages into stories of resilience.

This week reminded me again that technology will always have imperfections. What defines us is how we respond to them.

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

When the cloud went dark and quiet yesterday, humanity had a brief moment to listen.

We heard our own dependence on invisible systems. We also heard about our ability to adapt.

The next time the internet pauses, let us use the silence wisely to build stronger systems, more flexible workflows, and more understanding between people and the technology they trust daily.

A critical point on the Illusion of Digital Democracy!

When I read

’s essay on Substack early this morning, titled

“

”

, I found her metaphor bold and accurate.

She compared today’s cloud ecosystem to a digital fiefdom, a structure where a few “lords” own the land, rivers, and mills of computation, and everyone else, from individual writers to global corporations, merely rents space.

That imagery captures what many technologists, myself included, have witnessed in quieter terms for decades. I covered a poignant case study in 2021 in a story titled Artificial Intelligence Does Not Concern Me, but Artificial Super-Intelligence Frightens Me.

In traditional economies, feudalism concentrated control of resources in the hands of a few, while citizens depended on access granted by them.

In our digital age in the 21st century, control has shifted from land to infrastructure, servers, DNS systems, and network routes.

When a data center in Virginia fails, the ripple travels across continents because the same infrastructure supports millions of services under different brand names.

We live in an apparent democracy of platforms, such as Substack, Medium, Patreon, Canva, and Grammarly, but beneath the surface, they share the same landlord: AWS.

Singer’s reflection exposes what I call infrastructural myopia, the habit of believing we are diversifying when we are only multiplying logos.

Proper diversification would mean spreading dependence across distinct foundations, not just using different façades built on the same base.

From my perspective as someone who has advised global enterprises for over forty years, I have seen this pattern repeatedly. Corporate leaders think they have redundancy when they deploy workloads across “different applications” that all point back to the same cloud provider.

Creators think they have independence by using several publishing tools that, in reality, share identical backend dependencies. The outage showed how vertical consolidation undermines horizontal diversity.

Her metaphor of “vassals in a digital kingdom” may sound poetic, yet it reflects an empirical truth about modern technology governance: access to information, creativity, and commerce flows through a narrow set of corporate pipelines. When those pipelines stall, our sense of autonomy proves thinner than we imagined.

Singer’s essay frames the AWS outage not merely as a technical failure but as a cultural revelation and a wake-up call, which I agree with. The crash unmasked how much of our creative economy, like media, design, learning, and even personal communication, depends on a handful of unseen custodians.

I agree with her conclusion that this dependence creates a fragile version of digital citizenship. It is not malicious, but it is imbalanced.

In my experience, resilience begins with awareness of ownership. We must know whose infrastructure we occupy, whose rules shape our uptime, and whose decisions can halt our progress.

True digital sovereignty for a business, a publication, or an individual creator requires transparent infrastructure, distributed control, and open standards that prevent any single provider from becoming the sole gatekeeper of expression.

The metaphor of digital feudalism is powerful because it calls for an ethical and technical response. Technology leaders must design for non-functional requirements such as interoperability and accountability, not just scale and performance.

Creators must meaningfully diversify their digital presence, beyond brand variety to structural independence. The public must understand that digital convenience often hides invisible dependencies that deserve scrutiny.

