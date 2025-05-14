Content Marketing Strategy Insights

Aiden MC
May 14

This sounds like a fantastic opportunity, Dr Yildiz. In 2024, I lost my blog site when it expired while I was on an extended vacation. The domain went to scammers asking a very high price to get it back. I did not want to do that. It was disappointing and heartbreaking. Fortunately, I had an archive of my content, so I created a new blog site with a new domain and am slowly building it. I will apply for it, but in the meantime, here is my blog site https://illuminationgaming.com/

Thank you for another initiative aiming to empower writers and bloggers.

Dr Mike Broadly
May 14

I don’t currently have a personal blog site, but I’m genuinely grateful for the opportunity you’ve extended to me as a guest contributor on your site. Being able to write freely, without the constraints of censorship, is incredibly meaningful and creatively liberating. If you believe it would be worthwhile for me to establish a blog domain, whether under my own name or aligned with a publication title, I’d be more than happy to do so and submit it to your directory. Thank you for the opportunity, Dr. Yildiz. Your thoughtful, ethical, and forward-thinking approach in navigating the complexities of the digital landscape is inspiring.

9 more comments...

