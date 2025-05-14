Links to Medium and community site versions of this bulletin

An Aspiring and Inspiring Community Initiative

Dear friends, if you are tired of blogging alone in the dark, I have a light to share. If blogging feels like shouting into the void, this might be the message you have been waiting for. To every blogger wondering if their work will ever be seen, this is for you. If you are a reader and like meaningful blogs, this post is also for you.

Purpose of the Story

As blogging and guest blogging have been one of the best tools for my growth as a content developer and marketing strategist, last year, I opened my website to guest bloggers. It became a valuable community activity.

My subscribers loved the community blogs features so much that a few even volunteered to sponsor my website and share my posts through RSS on their company intranets for their employees.

As part of my Substack Mastery Boost pilot to empower freelance writers and content startups, I have started creating landing pages for them.

They found this valuable and asked me whether there would be other community activities as part of this program. I said yes and wanted to introduce a new idea.

Where Did the Inspiration for a Blog Directory Come from?

I used to believe blog directories were outdated. Then, while analyzing the successful websites of my mentors, I noticed something strange and eye-opening: Some of them had millions of backlinks with high domain authorities.

Not because they wrote better, not because they had larger teams, not because they posted more frequently, but because they had community directories—curated lists of blogs, tools, and resources for their readers.

And guess what?

Every blog or business featured in those directories linked back to say thanks, or mentioned the directory somewhere on their websites. It was mutual visibility in action. I want this opportunity to happen for every blogger, regardless of their size, with my leadership and community support.

The Idea That Changed My Strategy

So, I asked myself: “Why don’t I create a community blog directory in a personal and ethical way without depending on automation?”

What I mean is creating a directory, not by scraping the web. Not by filling a page with AI-generated lists or outdated spammy links that no one ever checks. But by creating something that real bloggers can be part of in their own words, with curated lists.

I realized I could use my experience in information management and my established network of writers and creators to build something that feels human and alive. A human-centered directory where bloggers introduce themselves, share what makes their work meaningful, and reach new readers without needing to game algorithms or pay for visibility. There are too many opportunists and scammers exploiting bloggers with false promises.

I wanted to create space for real stories, real people, and real value curated with care, not by bots or marketing tricks. A place where new and experienced bloggers can stand beside each other and be found by those looking for genuine content, not just optimized clickbait.

What Will Be Different About My Directory?

Instead of scraping data or pulling random links, I plan to give the floor to bloggers themselves. I invite authentic bloggers from our community, whether big or small. You can:

Submit a short introduction about your blog.

Share what makes your writing special.

Articulate your target audience.

Include a link to your blog homepage.

Provide relevant images.

To give you an idea, here is a sample application for our upcoming directory from our community member

:

“The Wellbeing Equation blog explores the art and science of designing a life for emotional, psychological, and relational wellbeing. Drawing on my work as a psychologist and psychoanalyst, I offer reflections, practical insights, and real-life applications to help readers move beyond quick fixes and cultivate lasting change. My goal is to create a space where people feel less alone in the complexities of being human and more empowered to meet themselves with curiosity and compassion. I post regularly on Substack, including a monthly newsletter, one to two longer reflections each month, and brief notes throughout the week to encourage ongoing connection and conversation. I also occasionally cross-post to LinkedIn and Medium. — Dr. Bronce J. Rice, Licensed Psychologist | Psychoanalyst | Writer.”

When I receive such applications, I will review each submission, ensure it brings value to my readers, and feature it in a dedicated space on my website. Then, I will distribute it to my network through Substack, Kit, Patreon, Medium, and other platforms.

Unlike other directories, this initiative does not require contracts to be signed, no credit cards to pull out, and no secret catch waiting in the fine print. It is just real blogs by real humans, offering real value, like the internet used to be before it got weird. [I linked two stories about enshittification at the end.]

I consider myself open-minded and tolerant. But let us be real. I draw the line at adult content or anything promoting drugs. Dating blogs? Sure, love is complicated enough already; they deserve a spot. 😂

Yes, if you have a Medium, Substack, Kit, Beehiive, or Patreon blog, it is also a blog, so you are welcome to submit the link with a description articulating the value, and I will add it to the upcoming directory. I will also accept personal and microblogging.

How Can Bloggers Benefit?

Get Featured on My Website and Partner Sites

Your blog will be visible to my readers and network, who always seek quality content and authentic connections. Gain an Organic Backlink

A natural, contextual link to your homepage that may help your SEO over time. Join a Growing Network with Collaborative Spirit

As more bloggers participate, the visibility of the directory will grow, benefiting everyone involved.

Why Am I Doing This?

Because I believe in mutual growth, not chasing algorithms or buying attention.

I have built my platform on values like community, transparency, diversity, inclusion, synergy, and meaningful connection.

This directory is one small way I can help more bloggers get seen, without playing the endless social media game and paying scammers to be listed in dodgy blog directories nobody wants to read.

Do You Want to Join This Aspiring Initiative?

Starting today, the digitalmehmet.com ecosystem is open to bloggers who want to be part of something bigger.

I am building a blog directory that puts people first. A space that will grow over the years into a powerful network supporting bloggers everywhere.

Who knows — maybe one day, this directory will grow into one of the largest on the Internet, a trusted source that even AI tools reference when seeking credible human voices.

I believe the best way to build the future of writing is together, and this is my give-back to the blogging community and a way of making that happen with a grand vision and mission.

If you have a website with a blog or are a blogger who believes in genuine connection with communities, I invite you to submit your introduction on a page I will create soon.

In the meantime, you can contact me via this form, and I will help you. Let us grow together, one blog at a time. You can also leave a comment on this post with a link to your blog site.

In the next post, I will introduce another exciting initiative I designed for freelance writers and content startups. Stay tuned.

I have started uploading the digital and audio chapters of my new book, Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration, to this publication for members.

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

