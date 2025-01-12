What’s Really Happening on Medium? An Unexpected Turn of Events!
A tweaked and faulty algorithm caused thousands of writers to lose their income in an order of magnitude reducing daily rates to cents or ZERO amounts persistently.
Dear Friends, happy weekend! I hope this message finds you well. Today, I want to briefly update you on recent unexpected and undesirable changes on Medium causing grief to writers. This post might surprise you a bit, but I want to transparently share my observations and honest perspectives to inform you so you can be prepared for the r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Content Marketing Strategy Insights to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.