Welcome to My Freelance Writing Network on Substack, Medium, and Patreon

The Substack Mastery and PILLAR Method™ by Dr Mehmet Yildiz offers a structured approach to building a healthier and more financially sustainable writing business.

Dear potential friend and business partner,

Welcome to my freelance writing network with now over 35,000 free and hundreds of paid subscribers. As an educator, I created this network to educate, inform, and inspire creators, freelance writers, and startups who want to grow their subscribers and start earning income from multiple platforms. My main goal is to address the pain points of freelance writers and book authors and help them solve their sticky problems.

Your free subscription will allow you to get access to the public posts of this educational publication, my Slack workspace, archives, and our community blogs as part of my content ecosystem. By subscribing, you won’t miss updates about my work and the ILLUMINATION community on Medium and Substack. I am the founder and chief editor of these integrated publications. I serve as a leader of this joyful and supportive community of 37,000+ writers and 250,000 readers on Medium.

This strategic and educational publication includes my articles, book chapters, and training programs, reflecting my 42 years of experience as a content strategist and author of multiple books. I lead a large, diverse, and supportive writing/reading community on Medium and Substack. In addition to sharing my stories on content strategy and marketing, I interview influential writers and invite guest authors to inform the community.

We developed a large and supportive community on Medium and are now extending our service to Substack to empower freelance writers. I shared my vision and high-level plan in a story titled. How I Architected a Charity Organization & Why I Will Run It Like a Business. Substack can be lonely, but collaborating with like-minded people can make it joyful. As a leader of this community, my goal is to make your journey smooth, fun, and productive. Now, we are piloting the Substack Boost program, which will turn into a global low-cost education and marketing service for freelancers in 2026.

My 2025 goal is to help all my subscribers become masterful freelance writers, enabling them to grow their audience and start earning an income from their writing business.

I offer some of my articles, stories, and community-building posts for free, but paid members have access to my full content, including my mentorship and coaching, as well as the promotion of your content within my extensive network. I also provide editorial support and guidance for book writing/editing/marketing, drawing on my 40+ years of experience in writing and content marketing strategy.

Benefits of Paid Membership

1 - Unlimited access to archives, including articles behind the paywall, to guide writing and marketing strategy.

2 - Unlimited access to all my books related to writing, freelancing, and Substack newsletter growth. I also provide audio versions of book chapters like Substack Mastery, the new Advanced book for freelance writers, and the upcoming book Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration.

3 - Unlimited access to From Zero to Substack Hero training programs at all levels as they become available. It will be around 60 modules.

4 - Mentoring and online coaching through the ILLUMINATION Slack workspace.

5 - Editorial and book writing/publishing guidance.

For a limited time only, until 30 May 2025, those who subscribe to the basic $5 plan will be upgraded to my founding membership tier. It includes all the benefits of tier 3 of Substack Mastery Boost features. The founding membership to this network will be $3000 in 2026, as it will work as a business partnership resource. I will also give complimentary access to my best-selling publication, Health and Wellness Network, as a special deal.

Thank you for being a valuable member of our diverse and inclusive community, growing with multiple networks.