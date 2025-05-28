Content Marketing Strategy Insights

Content Marketing Strategy Insights

Practical and Nuanced E-Commerce Lessons for Freelance Writers, Book Authors, and Startups
I Created a Small Online Bookstore That Got 9,923 Views on Day One Without Ads or Promotion
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
7
If You Don’t Give Something to Substack, It Gives Nothing to You
Why Expecting Platforms to Grow Your Audience Without Effort Is a Costly Illusion
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
24
Why Do I Create a New Blog Directory and How Bloggers Can Benefit from It?
I invite community members to submit their blogs to my upcoming blog directory which I will distribute in my network as a give-back activity to the…
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
11
Interview with Peter Mukherjee, the Author of A Few Wise Words
Peter shares the ups and downs of his life and how he now takes control of his destiny with newfound wisdom.
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
1
Chapter 20: How Do Startups and Freelancers Build an Engaged Email List from Scratch?
Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration book chapter
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Chapter 19: Why Are My Emails Ending Up in Spam, and How Can I Fix It?
You can listen to the audio of this chapter by clicking on the sound bar below.
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Chapter 18: What Metrics Should I Track to Improve My Email Performance?
Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration book chapter
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Chapter 17: Why Is A/B Testing Important for Email Marketing and How Can I Use It?
What to Test and How to Test It
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Chapter 16: How Can I Make My Emails Feel Personal and Engaging?
Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration book chapter
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Will Substack Face Enshittification?
Why Some Readers and Writers Think "Substack Is Too Good to Be True"
Published on ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network  
Inspirations from Justin Welsh Who Joined Substack Lately and Became #1 New Bestseller Quickly
Special Case Study for Freelancers and Solopreneurs for Emphasizing the Importance of List Building and Trust to Grow on Substack
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
13
Chapter 15: How Can I Use Segmentation to Send Better Emails?
Why Segmentation Matters
  
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
