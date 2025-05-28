Content Marketing Strategy Insights
Practical and Nuanced E-Commerce Lessons for Freelance Writers, Book Authors, and Startups
I Created a Small Online Bookstore That Got 9,923 Views on Day One Without Ads or Promotion
May 28
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
18
7
If You Don’t Give Something to Substack, It Gives Nothing to You
Why Expecting Platforms to Grow Your Audience Without Effort Is a Costly Illusion
May 17
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
33
24
Why Do I Create a New Blog Directory and How Bloggers Can Benefit from It?
I invite community members to submit their blogs to my upcoming blog directory which I will distribute in my network as a give-back activity to the…
May 14
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
13
11
Interview with Peter Mukherjee, the Author of A Few Wise Words
Peter shares the ups and downs of his life and how he now takes control of his destiny with newfound wisdom.
May 12
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
8
1
Chapter 20: How Do Startups and Freelancers Build an Engaged Email List from Scratch?
Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration book chapter
May 12
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
6
Chapter 19: Why Are My Emails Ending Up in Spam, and How Can I Fix It?
You can listen to the audio of this chapter by clicking on the sound bar below.
May 12
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
4
Chapter 18: What Metrics Should I Track to Improve My Email Performance?
Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration book chapter
May 12
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
4
Chapter 17: Why Is A/B Testing Important for Email Marketing and How Can I Use It?
What to Test and How to Test It
May 12
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
4
Chapter 16: How Can I Make My Emails Feel Personal and Engaging?
Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration book chapter
May 12
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
3
Will Substack Face Enshittification?
Why Some Readers and Writers Think "Substack Is Too Good to Be True"
Published on ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network
•
May 9
Inspirations from Justin Welsh Who Joined Substack Lately and Became #1 New Bestseller Quickly
Special Case Study for Freelancers and Solopreneurs for Emphasizing the Importance of List Building and Trust to Grow on Substack
May 7
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
45
13
Chapter 15: How Can I Use Segmentation to Send Better Emails?
Why Segmentation Matters
May 7
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
5
